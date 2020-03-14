23 Bangladeshis quarantined in India return home today





They will leave New Delhi for Dhaka by a flight of Indigo Airlines in the afternoon with financial support from the government of Bangladesh, sources at Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi said.

The Bangladesh nationals, mostly students and a family with a kid, went through necessary health check-up on Thursday and no-one was found infected with COVID -19, sources added.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran will be present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to see off the 23 Bangladeshis, a senior official of Bangladesh embassy said.

They were evacuated from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, on February 27 by a special Indian Air Force flight with a number of other Indian nationals, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Bangladesh brought back 312 of its nationals from China on February 1.























