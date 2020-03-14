Coronavirus deaths cross 5,000 globally





Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories. Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem the

coronavirus outbreak.

In the US, six states told schools to close on Monday for at least two weeks. Belgium announced sweeping measures including the closure of schools, cafes and restaurants, and cancellation of cultural and recreational events.

Iran announces another 85 deaths, the country's highest toll in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of dead there to 514. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began 14-day self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. He is not showing symptoms. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was admitted to hospital after testing positive. European markets are recovering some ground after heavy losses on Thursday and Asian markets finished down, having rallied after sharp falls on Friday morning

More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. -AFP



The total number of deaths is more than 4,600. Schools in the US states of Ohio, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico have been told to shut on Monday for at least two weeks. The state of Washington has already closed schools in three counties.

French schools will be closed from Monday for 15 days, while Belgian schools will be closed until Easter. The German states of Bavaria and Saarland said their schools would be closed until the end of Easter holidays in late April. The capital Berlin will also start closing its schools next week.

The governments of the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka have closed schools and colleges, affecting tens of millions of students. The moves follow similar announcements from the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the Philippines, Portugal and Bolivia on Thursday.

In the UK, the government said such measures were being considered but that the scientific advice was that "this could do more harm than good" at this stage. All school trips abroad were banned, however, and anyone with a cough or high temperature was advised to self-isolate for seven days.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this was "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned many families they would "lose loved ones before their time". The next matches of Europe's Champions League and Europa League have been postponed, as well as the draws for the following rounds.

England's premiership and football league have suspended all matches until 3 April. Several clubs in the premiership have been hit. Chelsea football club went into lockdown after player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. All Chelsea personnel who have been in contact with him, including the entire senior men's team, will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. Leicester and Manchester City also have players in self-isolation. The news follows a host of postponements and suspensions in European football, including all French football matches.

The NHL, NBA and MLS have all suspended their seasons in North America, and the ATP tour shut down for six weeks "to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health". This weekend's Formula One season-opening Australian Grand Prix has been called off. The Nepalese government has cancelled all climbing permits for Mount Everest, following China's decision not to allow any expeditions on the northern side of the mountain.

Ski areas in western Austria's Tyrol province are also to close down from Sunday, regional officials said Thursday. The Czech Republic has said that from Monday it will ban all foreigners without temporary or permanent residency from entering the country and all Czech citizens from leaving. This follows similar measures by neighbouring Slovakia.

Malta has announced mandatory 14-day quarantines for everyone entering the country. Belgium is the latest country to impose a blanket ban on restaurants, cafes and nightclubs, although chip shops will be allowed to remain open.

On Thursday, Italy's government imposed the closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except food stores and pharmacies. The death toll there has passed 1,000 but Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says the measures imposed in the first area of the outbreak have been proving effective. Four towns in Spain's Catalonia region were put under lockdown on Thursday, in a first in the country. The measures, affecting some 70,000 people, came as Spain's death toll rose to 84 - up from 47 the day before.

A number of key figures have also revealed they are self-isolating amid concerns they may have caught the virus. New York State's Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all gatherings of more than 500, prompting Broadway to suspend all its performances for a month

Belgium has announced a raft of restrictions, cancelling all cultural and recreational events from Friday night but stopping short of a lockdown Disney has announced it will shut its theme parks in California, Florida and Paris.





















PARIS, Mar 13: The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043 on Friday. A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- the three countries with the highest number of deaths.Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories. Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem thecoronavirus outbreak.In the US, six states told schools to close on Monday for at least two weeks. Belgium announced sweeping measures including the closure of schools, cafes and restaurants, and cancellation of cultural and recreational events.Iran announces another 85 deaths, the country's highest toll in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of dead there to 514. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began 14-day self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. He is not showing symptoms. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was admitted to hospital after testing positive. European markets are recovering some ground after heavy losses on Thursday and Asian markets finished down, having rallied after sharp falls on Friday morningMore than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. -AFPThe total number of deaths is more than 4,600. Schools in the US states of Ohio, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico have been told to shut on Monday for at least two weeks. The state of Washington has already closed schools in three counties.French schools will be closed from Monday for 15 days, while Belgian schools will be closed until Easter. The German states of Bavaria and Saarland said their schools would be closed until the end of Easter holidays in late April. The capital Berlin will also start closing its schools next week.The governments of the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka have closed schools and colleges, affecting tens of millions of students. The moves follow similar announcements from the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the Philippines, Portugal and Bolivia on Thursday.In the UK, the government said such measures were being considered but that the scientific advice was that "this could do more harm than good" at this stage. All school trips abroad were banned, however, and anyone with a cough or high temperature was advised to self-isolate for seven days.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this was "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned many families they would "lose loved ones before their time". The next matches of Europe's Champions League and Europa League have been postponed, as well as the draws for the following rounds.England's premiership and football league have suspended all matches until 3 April. Several clubs in the premiership have been hit. Chelsea football club went into lockdown after player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. All Chelsea personnel who have been in contact with him, including the entire senior men's team, will have to self-isolate for 14 days.Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. Leicester and Manchester City also have players in self-isolation. The news follows a host of postponements and suspensions in European football, including all French football matches.The NHL, NBA and MLS have all suspended their seasons in North America, and the ATP tour shut down for six weeks "to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health". This weekend's Formula One season-opening Australian Grand Prix has been called off. The Nepalese government has cancelled all climbing permits for Mount Everest, following China's decision not to allow any expeditions on the northern side of the mountain.Ski areas in western Austria's Tyrol province are also to close down from Sunday, regional officials said Thursday. The Czech Republic has said that from Monday it will ban all foreigners without temporary or permanent residency from entering the country and all Czech citizens from leaving. This follows similar measures by neighbouring Slovakia.Malta has announced mandatory 14-day quarantines for everyone entering the country. Belgium is the latest country to impose a blanket ban on restaurants, cafes and nightclubs, although chip shops will be allowed to remain open.On Thursday, Italy's government imposed the closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except food stores and pharmacies. The death toll there has passed 1,000 but Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says the measures imposed in the first area of the outbreak have been proving effective. Four towns in Spain's Catalonia region were put under lockdown on Thursday, in a first in the country. The measures, affecting some 70,000 people, came as Spain's death toll rose to 84 - up from 47 the day before.A number of key figures have also revealed they are self-isolating amid concerns they may have caught the virus. New York State's Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all gatherings of more than 500, prompting Broadway to suspend all its performances for a monthBelgium has announced a raft of restrictions, cancelling all cultural and recreational events from Friday night but stopping short of a lockdown Disney has announced it will shut its theme parks in California, Florida and Paris.