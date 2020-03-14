Most schools, colleges fail to ensure hand wash facility





Many of the countries have already shut down their schools as part of the attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 5,000 globally. According to worldometer, the Covid-19 disease killed a total of 5,082 people as of Friday evening.

Besides, it has infected 138,271 people around the world. Of them, 62,470 are currently infected while 70,719 patients recovered.

The coronavirus has affected 132 countries and territories around the world, and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess Cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

As the societal disruptions from COVID-19 spread and intensify, a question for many in the United States is, what about schools? Schools in Japan, Italy, parts of China and elsewhere have shuttered.

Most of the schools in Dhaka city have inadequate hand washing arrangements. They have crowded classrooms and students playing and huddling on the school premises.

The authorities of the schools said they were trying to provide adequate hand wash and soap to students. They asked them to wash hands frequently. Students were also being advised to avoid any gathering.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) asked all students of secondary schools and colleges to wash their hands frequently and avoid any kind of gathering as preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus infection in two men and a woman on Mar 8.

Among them, two had recently come home from Italy while the other is a relative of one of the returnees.

Thousands of people come home from different infected countries without proper screening system at ports and other services to the people a day after the outbreak of novel coronavirus was called a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The virus was also detected in five Bangladeshi migrants in Singapore, two in the United Arab Emirates and two in Italy.

Among the expatriates diagnosed in Singapore, four have fully recovered from the infection and returned home, according to the IEDCR. But one of them remains in critical condition.

Most of the schools and colleges have around 2000 to 8000 students in two shifts. The authorities were hard for them to ensure hand wash for all the pupils throughout the day.

Several teachers and a dozen guardians told the Daily Observer that the government should close all schools for a certain period to tackle any possible spread of coronavirus in the country.

WHO has announced the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic," said a teacher at Mohammadpur areas. "Many guardians are contacting us every day and asking us why we're running academic activities as usual," the teacher said.

The preparedness to tackle the spread of coronavirus as people including expatriates from many of the infected countries continued to travel back to Bangladesh, he said.



















