Special task force formed for screening at Dhaka airport



Use of face masks has multiplied with the deadly coronavirus spreading across the world. The picture was taken from a passenger bus in the capital’s Jatrabari on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The taskforce will oversee the health screening activities at the airport round the clock, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, who is also the Director of HSIA.

Touhid has been made the chief of the taskforce.

Each taskforce will be comprised of 20 Ansar members, five supervisors and two inspectors, said Touhid.

So far, three thermal scanners at HSIA became dysfunctional due to mismanagement and pressure of the incoming passengers over the last one week, said sources of the airport.

Meanwhile, one of the two coronavirus patients recovered fully and returned home, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Friday.

The patient who also made full recovery from the virus infection has not been released upon the family's request, Dr Flora said.

The patient has not been released as the other members of the person's family are in home quarantine. If he returns home he might be infected with the virus again, she said.

She came up with the remark at a press briefing organized by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali.

IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Bardan Jung Rana and Chief of Health of Unicef, Bangladesh Maya Vandenant, among others, were present at the press briefing.

She said no new case of coronavirus has been detected in the country in the last 24 hours.

Flora said the IEDCR tested 24 samples in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 and found no new patients. Since January 21, the institute has tested a total of 187 samples.

About the third infected patient, the IEDCR director said the result is still positive.

The third coronavirus patient, however, is still at the hospital for a further test, which will be conducted after a certain period, she added.

Dr Flora urged people with symptoms of coronavirus not to visit the IEDCR directly for treatment.

"We've received 4,349 calls in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,212 calls were made about suspected coronavirus infection. Besides, 16 people have directly visited the IEDCR," she said.

"We'll request those who have symptoms of the disease or arrived here from the affected countries not to visit the IEDCR. Call over the hotline numbers, if necessary. Because, if you carry coronavirus in your body, other people may get infected. The IEDCR team will go to your home and collect samples. We'll report the results through email and phone," she said.

"People carrying coronavirus in the body have the risk of spreading the disease to those already undergoing treatment at the IEDCR or those with whom they're travelling or using public transportation," she added.

The government is likely to take legal action if people do not follow the safety guidelines over coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have issued letters to deputy commissioners across the country in this regard….We may take legal action under the 'Communicable Disease Prevention, Control and Eradication Act 2018'," Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services Dr Abul Kalam Azad Said.

If any person provides wrong information about COVID-19, he/she also can be punished under the act, Dr Azad said.

"People arriving here from overseas must stay in home quarantine for 14 days. Many are not following the rules. We'll be forced to apply the Law of Infectious Disease if this continues," he said.

According to BBC Bangla, Bangladesh has imposed restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals asking them not to enter India but this travel ban will not be effective for Indian citizens.

Indian nationals in Bangladesh can go back to India and Bangladeshi citizens can come back to Bangladesh, said the BBC Bangla report.

BBC Bangla said, this restriction is not applicable for Indian citizen. They can enter into and leave Bangladesh any time using the port.

The number of land ports operating between Bangladesh and India is 12. Of these, 7 ports are used only for crossing goods.

Although other ports have been banned from today, Akhaura ground port stopped operations a day earlier.

According to some ports on Friday higher number of Bangladeshi and Indian citizen has crossed the border, especially the Bangladeshi patient who want to go to India for treatment.

Indian authorities on Wednesday decided to suspend all types of visas for entry to India, excluding diplomatic officers, international agency officials, and employment or project visas to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

The suspension will remain in force from Friday (March 8) until April 7.





















