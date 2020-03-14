Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:39 PM
Front Page

Flashback March 1971

Yahya’s order angers Bangabandhu

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Shahnaj Begum

On March 13 Pakistan's ruler asked all employed civilians to restart their duties at the military establishments by authorities of the martial law.
The order came with the warning that those who fail to follow it would not only be dismissed but be tried as an absconder.
The order said Army/Military authorities enact army order no 115 ordering all employed civilians to report to the defence ministry by 10am of March 15. In this order, it is specified that if anyone failed to do so, they would be fired from the job and would be termed as fugitives, and court-martialed.
Right after this, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gaves a statement saying where people of Bangladesh are fighting against military rule, such statements are simply nothing but a provocation for people
Eminent artist Zainul Abedin relinquished the title and prize by Pakistan government.
Former National Committee member Afazuddin Fakir in a statement "Letter of Authority" urged President Yahya Khan to hand over power to Bangabandhu. He asked that the defence ministry of the eastern wing be coordinated by  a Bangladeshi also adding that all the battalions of the East Bengal Regiment be managed by Bangladeshi officers and also to withdraw the excess influx of Military in East Bengal over the last month.
However, the situation in the then East Pakistan worsened by the day.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sat with his political allies at Dhanmondi 32 no house to discuss the situation.
By now, Bangabandhu had solidified his position as the leader of a nation on the cusp of its birth. Whispers spread worldwide that Pakistan, in its current form, was "finished".
There was now only one solution, one demand -- total transfer of power to the Awami League chief.
West Pakistan too demonstrated that by now they knew that if Pakistan was to be saved, Sheikh Mujib's demands were to be met. Pakistan's house of cards was about to collapse and no threats could delay the inevitable.
Yahiya gives explicit warning that force would be used against any move for separation.
According to a foreign newspaper, Bangabandhu asked by a foreign journalist if he planned to go for a unilateral declaration of independence (UDI), Mujib sounded ambiguous: "Independence? No, not yet." At around the same time, when another foreign newsman questioned Mujib's challenging the authority of the Pakistan government in the province, the Awami League chief snapped: "What do you mean by government? I am the government."


« PreviousNext »

