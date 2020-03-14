Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:39 PM
Home Countryside

Six shops burnt, three injured at Gaurnadi

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 13: Six shops were gutted in a fire in bus stand area of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
Three persons were injured in the incident. They are: fire service official Masum Billah, Sohel Sarder, and Gaurnadi Municipality Councillor Rezaul Karim Titu.
Meanwhile, properties worth about Tk 50 lakh were destroyed in the incident.
Eyewitnesses said the fire began from a mosquito coil at the fruit shop owned by Kalu, and soon spread to the area.
Acting Station Officer of Gaurnadi Fire Service Abdus Salam said the fire began from electric short circuit at Ripon Electric Shop.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze after an hour. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six shops burnt, three injured at Gaurnadi
Strawberry smiles on Shitalakkhya chars
Cop’s body exhumed in Gazipur
World Kidney Day
Three shops, four traders fined for selling masks at high price in Barishal
Youth held for raping girl in Rajshahi
Four jailed for using gas illegally in Gazipur
Contribution of agriculture to economy increasing: Minister Razzaq


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft