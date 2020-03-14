Six shops burnt, three injured at Gaurnadi

BARISHAL, Mar 13: Six shops were gutted in a fire in bus stand area of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

Three persons were injured in the incident. They are: fire service official Masum Billah, Sohel Sarder, and Gaurnadi Municipality Councillor Rezaul Karim Titu.

Meanwhile, properties worth about Tk 50 lakh were destroyed in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the fire began from a mosquito coil at the fruit shop owned by Kalu, and soon spread to the area.

Acting Station Officer of Gaurnadi Fire Service Abdus Salam said the fire began from electric short circuit at Ripon Electric Shop.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze after an hour.