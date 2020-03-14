

Strawberry smiles on Shitalakkhya chars

The dwellers are getting with the strawberry cultivation, driven by hobby or commercial interest.

Mainly, good harvest and good price are increasing the strawberry farming in chars of the river.

A number of farmers of Kuriadi Village at Singhashree of Kapasia have cultivated strawberry. Earlier, these chars were uncultivable excepting cultivation of few crops in the winter.

To bring in diversity in the farming, one flower grower Delwar at Sreepur Upazila has inspired a number of villagers towards strawberry.

One of them is Toyael Ahmed Biddyut. He said at the end of the rainy season, the chars become fertile with stranded salinity. For which, every crop grows well here.

He purchased 1,000 strawberry saplings from Moumita Flowers of Delwar at the rate of Tk 30 per piece.

Over a few-month rearing, these became good yielded. Per kilogram strawberry is selling at 700-800. Now his total selling stands at Tk 1.50 lakh.

Another Abdur Razzak

Kazi at the same area has cultivated it. He has planted 7,000 saplings, followed by Humayun Kabir Japani planting 13,000.

According to agriculture sources, strawberry is attractive in terms of colour, smell, skin and taste. The extract of strawberry is largely used in making of ice-cream, jelly or others.

In the industrial food production, strawberry essence is used too. In 1740, strawberry was first cultivated in France.

Later, its cultivation made spreading globally, including Chile and Argentina. It is the crop of winter-prone countries. In Bangladesh, the BARI-1 species of strawberry is being cultivated in the areas where the winter is comparatively higher.

Though few have cultivated it in hobby, a number of farmers at Kapasia Upazila have started its farming commercially.

Commercial grower Humayun Kabir Japani said, "Our papaya fields were destroyed due to hailstorms in the last year causing us huge financial losses. This year, we took the risk of cultivating strawberry. We've got good harvests based on the river's chars. Now many are drawing to follow us. We're expecting a penetration of strawberry in the coming year."

Deputy Director Mahbub Alam of Gazipur District Agricultural Extension Department said, "Strawberry is high-nutritious."

He added it enhances anti-biotic capacity in addition to curing diseases.

"Despite its farming in scattered forms in Gazipur, we could not measure the total land size of cultivation," he pointed out.

"Few farmers have farmed commercially in the chars of Shitalakkya in Kapasia and Sreepur," he mentioned, adding, "I think it will contribute to the village economy."



















