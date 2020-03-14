Cop’s body exhumed in Gazipur





Deceased Md Sharif Ahmed, 33, was the son of Md Alauddin Fakir of Jhilki area in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh District, and a police constable of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

As the body was not identified first, it was buried as unclaimed on March 8 last.

Officer-in-Charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Bhuiyan said on Thursday, Sub-Inspector Lutfar Rahman appealed to the chief judicial magistrate court to exhume the body.

Following this, the body was lifted up in the evening.

Earlier, the deceased's father lodged a general diary with Tongi Purba PS as Sharif went missing on March 3 last.





































