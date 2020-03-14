Three shops, four traders fined for selling masks at high price in Barishal





A mobile court here on Wednesday fined three shops for selling mask on high price in the city.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Rumana Afroj conducted a drive in different areas of the city at noon and fined three shops Tk 65,000 for selling mask higher than the retail price.

Food Inspector M Zakir Hossain and law-enforcers from Barishal Metropolitan Police, among others, were also present during the drive.

Another mobile court in the city fined four traders Tk 35,000 for selling face masks at a high price on Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile court, led by District Administration Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman, raided Falpatty, Chawkbazar and Launch Ghat areas.

Later, the mobile court fined Razu Mia, Saidur Rahman, Md Parvej, and Fazlul Haque when they were selling face masks at a high price following the news of three Bangladeshis being tested positive for coronavirus in Dhaka.

















