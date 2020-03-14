Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:38 PM
Home Countryside

Three shops, four traders fined for selling masks at high price in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 13: Two mobile courts here in two days fined three shops and four traders in the city for selling masks at high price.
A mobile court here on Wednesday fined three shops for selling mask on high price in the city.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Rumana Afroj conducted a drive in different areas of the city at noon and fined three shops Tk 65,000 for selling mask higher than the retail price.
Food Inspector M Zakir Hossain and law-enforcers from Barishal Metropolitan Police, among others, were also present during the drive.
Another mobile court in the city fined four traders Tk 35,000 for selling face masks at a high price on Tuesday afternoon.
The mobile court, led by District Administration Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman, raided Falpatty, Chawkbazar and Launch Ghat areas.
Later, the mobile court fined Razu Mia, Saidur Rahman, Md Parvej, and Fazlul Haque when they were selling face masks at a high price following the news of three Bangladeshis being tested positive for coronavirus in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six shops burnt, three injured at Gaurnadi
Strawberry smiles on Shitalakkhya chars
Cop’s body exhumed in Gazipur
World Kidney Day
Three shops, four traders fined for selling masks at high price in Barishal
Youth held for raping girl in Rajshahi
Four jailed for using gas illegally in Gazipur
Contribution of agriculture to economy increasing: Minister Razzaq


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft