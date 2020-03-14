Youth held for raping girl in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: Police arrested a youth from the city on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl.

Earlier, the victim filed a case against Ratan Ali, 30, of Baje Kajla area in the city with Motihar Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Masud Parvez said Ratan allegedly raped the girl in Balughat area on March 5 last. After that he tried to settle the matter through arbitration.

However, the victim has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for physical tests, the OC added.






















