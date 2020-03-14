Four jailed for using gas illegally in Gazipur





Titas Gas Gazipur Regional Office conducted the drive with the help of district administration.

Executive Magistrate Chowdhury Mostafizur Rahman jailed the accused in the evening.

The convicted are Rokeya Akhter Shashi, 28, wife of Motaleb Prodhan of Shirirchala area, Nurjahan, 32, wife of Shahjahan, Porshibari Restaurant Manager Murtaza Mridha, and Caretaker Md Abul Hossain of the restaurant.

Engineer Ershad Mahmud, manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, Gazipur Regional Office, said the locals had been using gas illegally at their houses and many restaurants of the area for long. Many were fined and illegal lines were removed by conducting raids several times before. But, after a few days, they again took connections secretly.

However, on Wednesday, Titas Gas authority conducted a drive in the area and arrested the accused after disconnecting the illegal lines.

Later, the mobile court convicted them.

About 3,000 metres of illegal lines were cut off and 500 metres of pipes were seized during the drive, the official added.















