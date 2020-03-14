Contribution of agriculture to economy increasing: Minister Razzaq





Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food. The government is working to commercialise the country's agriculture sector, he said this as chief guest while addressing a seminar titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution to agricultural development of Bangladesh" on Khulna University (KU) campus on Thursday night.

Agrotechnology Discipline of KU organised the seminar with emphasis on technology innovation and sustainable technology by taking into account the interaction between technology, plants, animals, environment and society.

Presided over by Vice-Chancellor of KU Professor Dr Fayek Uzzaman, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader, KU Treasurer Professor Sadhan Ranjan Ghosh, Dean of Biology Faculty of KU Professor Dr Rayhan, and Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder addressed the seminar as special guests.

Professor Dr Md Sarowar Jahan presented the keynote paper while Professor Dr Sardar Shafiqul Islam delivered the welcome speech in the seminar.

The chief guest said the agriculture sector has witnessed a remarkable development in the past 10 years as the government has implemented various development programmes successfully.

He urged officials and agriculture scientists to invent new varieties of crops for coping with the adverse impacts of climate change.

He also said proper supply of agricultural outputs will be ensured by using modern technology so that farmers can get fair price of their produces.

He added, the government took the Vision-2021, Vision-2041 and Delta Plan 2100, giving the highest importance on agricultural development and the welfare of farmers.

Earlier, the minister as chief guest addressed in a Field Day-2020 on the research activities to increases the intensity of crop in the coastal areas organised by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Dakop Upazila of Khulna.

At that time, he visited BARI Research Plot and Safe Vegetable Village and visited the Salinity Management and Research Centre of the Soil Resource Development Institute of Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna.































KHULNA, Mar 13: Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said the contribution of agriculture sector to the national economy is increasing gradually.Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food. The government is working to commercialise the country's agriculture sector, he said this as chief guest while addressing a seminar titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution to agricultural development of Bangladesh" on Khulna University (KU) campus on Thursday night.Agrotechnology Discipline of KU organised the seminar with emphasis on technology innovation and sustainable technology by taking into account the interaction between technology, plants, animals, environment and society.Presided over by Vice-Chancellor of KU Professor Dr Fayek Uzzaman, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader, KU Treasurer Professor Sadhan Ranjan Ghosh, Dean of Biology Faculty of KU Professor Dr Rayhan, and Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder addressed the seminar as special guests.Professor Dr Md Sarowar Jahan presented the keynote paper while Professor Dr Sardar Shafiqul Islam delivered the welcome speech in the seminar.The chief guest said the agriculture sector has witnessed a remarkable development in the past 10 years as the government has implemented various development programmes successfully.He urged officials and agriculture scientists to invent new varieties of crops for coping with the adverse impacts of climate change.He also said proper supply of agricultural outputs will be ensured by using modern technology so that farmers can get fair price of their produces.He added, the government took the Vision-2021, Vision-2041 and Delta Plan 2100, giving the highest importance on agricultural development and the welfare of farmers.Earlier, the minister as chief guest addressed in a Field Day-2020 on the research activities to increases the intensity of crop in the coastal areas organised by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Dakop Upazila of Khulna.At that time, he visited BARI Research Plot and Safe Vegetable Village and visited the Salinity Management and Research Centre of the Soil Resource Development Institute of Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna.