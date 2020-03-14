‘Mother will never rebuke us’





This was the crying expression of Sejuti De, 11. She is elder daughter of school teacher Poli Rani Majumder, who died in a road accident recently.

The accident occurred near Salam tea-stall in Majumderhat on the Chowmuhany-Sonaimuri Road in Noakhali.

It was a face-to-face collision between a pickup van and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw claiming Poli Rani and her younger daughter Nidhi.

Their elder uncle Arun Chandra said, "My younger brother Ganesh De is a job-holder at a private institute at Kanchpur of Narayanganj. His wife Poli Rani Majumder, 35, was a primary school teacher. Poli along with her daughters boarded an auto-rickshaw for going to school. When the auto reached the spot about 9am, a pickup van from the opposite direction hit it, leaving Poli and younger daughter Nidhi dead in the spot and Sejuti and Megha injured."

He also said different parts of Sejuti's body, including head and eyes, were injured.

A visit to the cremation ground at Chowmuhany found a bewailing scenario in presence of the relatives of the deceased.





































