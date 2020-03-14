Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Banned poppy being cultivated at Rajshahi BCSIR

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: The cultivation of poppy flower, a raw material to make contraband opium, is banned in Bangladesh.
But, it is being cultivated in the gardens of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) Laboratories in Rajshahi.
Allegedly, poppy plants are secretly being supplied to other places.
A recent visit found some poppy plants in the garden besides other flowery plants. After seeing few poppy trees, it seems these have been hidden under the shade of other flowers to dodge public view. But, some are visible.
Poppy plants have been found in another garden beside the main garden. But in that garden, only one plant has bloomed. The bloomed plant is of Indian variety, it was learnt.
Seeking anonymity, a BCSIR employee said, "There are poppy plants in other gardens. There may be 250 to 300 poppy plants in all the gardens."
Gardener Purna Ray said poppy plants were cultivated in the laboratory's gardens earlier too, and the present plants have bloomed from the seeds of the past flowers.
He also said there are about 300 poppy plants in the BCSIR gardens, and these are meant for beautification only.
Echoing the same view and seeking anonymity, another employee said, earlier officials of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) removed the plants, but later these were planted again.
He also said, different persons take away these plants, and some are secretly supplying these to other places. Juice is being extracted from the plants.
Director of Rajshahi BCSIR Dr Ibrahim said, "I do not know that poppy plants are being grown in the garden. I will investigate about it. If true, these will be destroyed.
Deputy Director of Rajshahi DNC Lutfor Rahman said, "There are two types of poppy, and juice is extracted from one of them. None of these is legal for beautification.
About the species at BCSIR gardens, he said, "In 2018, these were destroyed. We don't know about the existing ones."
He also said, if found, these would be destroyed.





















