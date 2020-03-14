84 patients get Tk 42 lakh in Pirojpur





In this connection, district social service office arranged a programme on Wednesday where Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest and Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services (DSS) AKM Aktaruzzman Talukder was in the chair.

The chief guest said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to ensure social safety net to the underprivileged people across the country.

The government is providing allowance to freedom fighters, widows, elderly and disabled people.

Among others, DSS Assistant Director Ibrahim Khalil, Registration Officer Mostafa Ikhtiar Uddin, and Probation Officer Zakir Hossain Talukder were also present in the programme.

















