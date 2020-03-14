Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:38 PM
Home Countryside

Free health camp held in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 13: A day-long free health camp for the poor was held at Gatia Village under Bharatkhali Union in Saghata Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Gatia Miahbari Charitable Dispensary (GMCD) organised the camp to help the poor of the upazila and its neighbouring areas in the district to avail treatment facilities in the Mujib Barsho, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sources said.
A number of physicians including specialists on medicine, heart, liver, kidney, diabetes, TB, eye, ENT, gyne, child and skin provided healthcare services to the patients since morning.
While visiting the camp this correspondent found that poor patients with chronically affected diseases were receiving free healthcare services from the physicians and medicine from the GMCD as per prescription of the doctors from the health camp.
Besides, a number of patients were also advised by the physicians to receive treatment from other hospitals including at Gaibandha, Bogura and Rangpur districts.
In the morning, Director of Neuroscience and Hospital, Dhaka Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammad formally inaugurated the health camp for the poor as the chief guest while Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Advocate Fazley Rabbi Miah presided over the function.
Joint director of Neuroscience and Hospital Professor Dr Badrul Alam Laddu and Head of Medicine Department of Ziaur Rahman Medical College Professor Dr Zakir Hossain also spoke at the event as special guests while social worker Shahadat Hossain moderated the function.
Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammad in his speeches urged the patients coming from far flung areas of the district to take treatment facilities from the physicians with patience.
He also thanked the authorities of the GMCD particularly Deputy Speaker Advocate Fazley Rabbi Miah for arranging such health camp.
Deputy Speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah in his concluding speeches said Bangabandhu loved the poor of the country very much and the health camp has been arranged for the poor to make Bangabandhu memorable on Mujib Barsho.


