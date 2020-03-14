

Future of Sunflower farming bright in Manikganj

It is being cultivated for the first time in a 10-bigha land at the assistance of Harirampur Upazila Agriculture Office.

It has created a good response among local farmers.

Upazila agriculture office sources said sunflower has been cultivated aimed at increasing the production of oily crop under revenue budget. At least 10 farmers of the upazila are cultivating the crop.

Farmer Abdus Salam of Andhar Manik Village in the upazila said cultivating sunflower in per bigha land including fertiliser, seed, irrigation and insecticide costs Tk 6,000 to 7,000.

He also said excluding all costs, the net profit from per bigha is Tk 25,000 to 30,000.

After cultivation, sunflower yield can be harvested within three to three and a half months.

He added the tubes of sunflower plant can be used or sold as firewood. Besides, there is no additional burden for sunflower farming. The farming requires only two-time irrigation.

Farmer Nurul Islam of the same village said paddy and jute cultivations require hard labour and high cost whereas sunflower cultivation requires low labour cost. So, many farmers are likely to shift to sunflower cultivation in the next year.

Zila Parishad Member China Begum said sunflower is being cultivated in Harirampur Upazila for the first time. The locals farmers were attracted to the cultivation after observing some demonstration plots set up by the agriculture department.

Many farmers are showing interests in cultivating this crop. It is expected that the sunflower farming will increase from next year and the farmers will be benefitted.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Jahirul Haque said there is a huge deficit of audible oil in Bangladesh. Every year, 14 to 20 lakh metric tons of edible oil have to be imported from abroad.

He also said the present agriculture-friendly government has undertaken sunflower farming project under the revenue budget in order to resolve the oil deficit. Pacific Highsun-33 variety of sunflower is being cultivated here.

A total of 10 farmers have been provided with necessary advises on internal-rearing, fertiliser, seed and pesticides. Also, the agriculture department has been supervising regularly.

After good harvest, the farmers will get a profit worth Tk 30,000 from per bigha.

He also said farmers need not worry as there are many companies who will buy the seeds directly from them.

He hoped that sunflower will be cultivated in 1,000 bigha land in the next year.

































