2 crushed under earth in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Mar 13: Two labourers were crushed under earth and and two others injured as the soil of a tractor fell on them in the district town on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Kuddus, 35, son of late Kalim Uddin of Ichua Village in Sadar Upazila, and Atoar Hossain, 34, son of Ibrahim of Jahanpur Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon District.

Local and police sources said they were transporting soil to a brick kiln from Mallikpur Adarsha High School trough a tractor about 11am. At that time, the soil of the tractor fell on them accidentally, leaving two dead on the spot and two injured. Additional Superintend of Police Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.





























