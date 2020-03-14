Potato harvesting starts in Rajshahi





They will cultivate Boro paddy, pointed gourd and other vegetables in the land after harvesting potato.

However, traders said it would take more two weeks for farmers to complete the harvesting.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said potato was cultivated in 38,971 hectares of land in the district this season. Potato is regarded as one of the cash crops in the region; so local farmers cultivate potato after paddy.

Meanwhile, in the last couple of years, farmers counted losses due to low price. But, overcoming all the problems, the cultivation area and the production of potatoes have increased in the region.

Sources said marginal farmers cannot cultivate potato due to high cultivation cost. In the hope of profit, businessmen are now cultivating potato by taking lease of the lands from farmers.

Concerned sources said commercial potato farming has increased in Barind region. Farmers are getting higher yields by cultivating potato in modern techniques. The farmers who are cultivating potato in the hope of getting profit are sceptical about getting fair price of the produce.

Farmer Mobarak Hossen of Mougachhi Union in Mohanpur Upazila of the district said, "I have been cultivating potato commercially for about 15 years. This year I have cultivated it in 50 bighas of land. From each bigha, I'll get four metric tons of potato."

Farmer Tojam Sheikh of Tanore Upazila said although potato is one of the cash crops in this region, but the government never pays any attention to the prices. As a result, farmers do not get fair price. If the government fixes prices earlier, marginal farmers will benefit from the cultivation.

























