Six shops fined in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 13: The Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Thursday fined six shops in the city for making and preserving food in unhealthy environment.

Divisional Assistant Director (AD) of DNCRP Safia Sultana and District AD Md Shah Shoyaib Mia fined them in a drive in Kaunia and Hospital Road areas of the city.

AD Shoyaib Mia said Shilpi Bakery and Vagya Laxmi Mistanna Bhander were fined Tk 5,000 each and Basu Sweet Shop Tk 1,500 for making food in unhygienic environment while Shawkat Store was fined Tk 1,500 and Munni General Store Tk 3,000 for not showing price list, and Badhua General Store Tk 10,000 for selling foreign cosmetics without price tag.

























