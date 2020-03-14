Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:37 PM
Home Countryside

Eight killed in road mishaps in 4 districts

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Eight people were killed and three injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Sirajganj and Tangail, in two days.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in New Bus Stand area of Bhaluka Municipality in the district on Friday morning.
One of the deceased was identified as Anwar Hossen, 42, son of Harunur Rashid of Burichong Upazila in Cumilla District while the other deceased was an unknown rickshaw puller.
Inspector of Bhaluka Highway Police Station (PS) Mahmud Adnan said, during u-turn, a drum truck dashed a rickshaw in the said area, leaving both dead on the spot.
Police seized the truck, the inspector added.
KISHOREGANJ: Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Road in Madhya Pirijpur area under Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Rakib, 19, son of Habib Mia, and Nur Amin, 17, son of Nidhu Mia, of Pirijpur, and Nayan, 20, son of Abu Kalam of Matlabpur area in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.
Local sources said a truck rammed into a motorcycle in the said area on Thursday afternoon, leaving three bikers dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Sub-Inspector of Bajitpur PS Jahangir.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Two women were killed and another injured in an accident on the Nagarpur-Mirzapur Road in Dakkhin Ghagra area under Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Ujala Begum, 50, wife of Fakir Chan of Manra Village under Pakutia Union in Nagarpur, and Shefaly Begum, 40, wife of Samer Ali of Betulia Village in Saturia Upazila of Manikganj District.
The injured is Aliar Hossen, 55, former member of no. 2 ward under Pakutia Union.
Injured Aliar Hossen said, a nosimon (locally made vehicle) dashed his bicycle and the two women who were standing beside the road in the said area, leaving them dead on the spot and him injured.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarpur PS Md Alam Chand said they seized the nosimon but its driver fled the scene.
SIRAJGANJ: A person was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Bangabandhu Jamuna Bridge in the district early Thursday.
Deceased Nazmul Alam, 25, was a resident of Gaibandha District, and a pickup van helper.
Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Syed Shaheed Alam said a Naogaon-bound truck hit a pickup van near pillar no. 13 on the bridge, leaving its helper Nazmul dead on the spot and two others injured.
Being informed, police and fire fighters rescued the injured and rushed them to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Police seized the truck and sent the body to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


