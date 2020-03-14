

People suffer for lack of bridge in Gazipur

For lack of a bridge, the developments in these villages have remained standstill.

Locals said the Saldaha River has kept detached Bartopa Bazaar-Fulbaria Road in Karichala Village under Fulbaria Union of Kaliakoir Upazila and in Belchala Village under Mawna Union of Sreepur Upazila.

Thousands of people of Belchala, Chilmari and Joynatali villages of Sreepur, and Karichala, Fulbaria, Rampura and Maricher Chala villages of Kaliakoir use the road every day.

For years, locals have been demanding to build a bridge over the river. But it did not draw the attention of any authorities concerned.

In rainy season they used boat to cross the river, and in dry season they walk on foot.

Farmer Erfan Ali of Belchala Village said the Bartopa Bazaar-Fulbaria Road is very important. Local farmers carry their products through the road. The suffering gets intensified in the rainy season. Local students suffer the most.

He said they have been demanding for the bridge since the independence of the country. During every election, it was promised to build a bridge but it remained immaterialised.

Student Rumi Aktar of class six of Akkel Ali High School at Fulbaria said, "My house is in Belchala Village. Several hundred of students of my village and others from neighbouring villages have to walk three and a half km for going to the school."

Small trader Ahmed Ali of n Chilmari Village said, "The long demand for a bridge is yet to draw anybody's attention. None is coming to lessen our suffering."

Mawna Union Parishad (UP) Ward Member Rustam Ali said for the lack of a bridge, several villages have remained detached. The biggest problem is that the village economy has remained standstill.

Echoing the same view, Mawna UP Chairman Jahangir Alam Khokan said despite repeated reminder to the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), there is no step to build a bridge.

LGED Executive Engineer Abdul Barek said initiative will be taken very soon to build a bridge following field survey.



























