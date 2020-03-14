Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:37 PM
WHO: Coronavirus outbreak global pandemic

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dear Sir

Coronavirus has become a name of fear worldwide since the virus has trespassed one hundred and fourteen national boundaries. Death toll of this disease has crossed 4,600 people and the number of infected people is more than 126,000 worldwide. The World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time as Britain and Italy announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the disease. The United States also said it was considering new steps to battle the virus that emerged in China in December and has spread around the world, halting industry, grounding flights, closing schools and forcing events to be postponed, reports Reuters.

The WHO classified the outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern" on January 30, triggering an increase in global response coordination. The use of this term 'pandemic' however highlights the importance of countries throughout the world working cooperatively and openly with one another and coming together as a united front in our efforts to bring this situation under control.





After the WHO declaration, it is time all the countries of the world come forward to initiate a common policy and cooperate each other to quell the spread of this deadly virus.

Khalid Khan
Over email



