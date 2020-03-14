Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin



Nazarul Islam



Bill Gates, perhaps the richest philanthropist, has reportedly said: I hope it's not that bad, but we should assume that it will be until we know otherwise'. That seems very prudent today. While figures are uncertain, the coronavirus may likely kill only 2% of those infected; if correct, that would be similar to the lethality of the 1918 flu (it's also possible that many more people are infected without significant symptoms, which would make the death rate quite a bit lower). Another similarity with 1918 that has been noticed is that the United States and the world are NOT really, ready for a pandemic.

'We're amazingly unprepared,' Dr Irwin Redlener, a Columbia University professor and director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, told me.



President Trump exaggerates the threats from a hobbled Iran, and he has diverted billions of dollars from the military to build a border wall that smugglers hack apart with $100 saws. But he has not been attuned to pandemic threats: In 2018 the White House removed the position on the National Security Council to fight pandemics, while seeking to scale back anti-pandemic work to about 10 countries from 49. Experts had warned at the time that this was dangerously shortsighted.



In Goldsboro, North Carolina, Dan Tonkel had recalled, 'We were actually almost afraid to breathe...You were afraid even to go out...the fear was so great people were actually afraid to leave their homes...afraid to talk to one another.'In Washington, DC , William Sardo said, 'It kept people apart...You had no school life, you had no church life, you had nothing...It completely destroyed all family and community life...The terrifying aspect was when each day dawned you didn't know whether you would be there when the sun set that day.'



Human Fear had emptied places of employment, and emptied cities at the height of Flu pandemic. Shipbuilding workers throughout the Northeast were told they were as important to the war effort as soldiers at the front.



Another question which concerns all those whose lives were not spared by the disease. Even though the death toll was historic, most people who were infected by the pandemic virus survived; in the developed world, the overall mortality was about 2 percent. In the less developed world, mortality was worse. In Mexico, estimates of the dead range from 2.3 to 4 per cent of the entire population.



Much of Russia and Iran saw 7 per cent of the population die. In the Fiji Islands 14 per cent of the population died-in 16 days. One-third of the population of Labrador had died. In small native villages in Alaska and Gambia, everyone had died, probably because they all got sick simultaneously and no one could provide care, or simply put, could not even give people water, and perhaps because, with so much death around them, those who might have survived did not manage their courage to fight.



At the present time in the US, when we need wise, scientifically informed leadership, we find ourselves with a president with little credibility and an antagonistic relationship with scientists. It doesn't help that during the Ebola crisis of 2014, Trump was one of the most fiery critics of evidence-driven policies that had actually succeeded in ending the outbreak.



Sorry to say to my readers that The United States is also vulnerable because of longstanding deficiencies in their health care system. They are the only major rich country without universal health insurance and paid sick leave, and maintain fewer doctors per capita than peer countries.



Consider a Florida man, Osmel Martinez Azcue, who returned from China and found himself becoming sick. As The Miami Herald reported, he might normally have gone to a drugstore and bought over-the-counter flu medicine. But because of the risk of coronavirus he did the responsible thing and sought medical attention: He went to a hospital for testing. In the end, it turned out not to be coronavirus --but he was billed $3,270.

We must ensure that no one is deterred from seeking help by the costs. The White House and Congress should immediately establish a system to ensure that patients need not pay for coronavirus testing and treatment. We should also ensure paid sick leave. Do we really want to go to a restaurant where a coughing, sneezing food preparer still goes to work out of financial need?



William A. Haseltine, president of a think tank called Access Health International, shared his views privately that a vaccine might take at least six to eight months to develop and test -- some other estimates are longer--and this should involve an immediate federal investment through Project BioShield. We also need better diagnostics and treatment as well as more ventilators to keep people alive.



Dr Peter Jay Hotez, an expert on global health at Baylor University, has emphasized of the need to support front-line health workers and keep them from becoming infected.

'If we see a situation in the US like we saw in Wuhan-- more than 1,000 cases among hospital workers and five or six deaths -- it's game over," he said. "Health workers lose confidence, and things start to fall apart.'



We may also have to think about reducing occasions when people are crowded together; that may mean more people working from home to avoid offices, buses and subways. It may mean avoiding sports events, school assemblies, parties and even unnecessary visits to crowded doctor's offices--this is the time to develop what we know as 'telemedicine'.

Not surprisingly, our Experts can't answer the questions that we all have, but say that will get through better, if we make preparations while relying on science and evidence rather than on muddled political leaders trying to talk up markets or score political points.



Why did so many young adults die in the Flu? As it happens, young adults have the strongest immune systems, which attack the virus with every weapon possible--including chemicals called cytokines and other microbe-fighting toxins--and the battlefield was the lung. These "cytokine storms" further damage the patient's own tissue. The destruction, according to the noted influenza expert Edwin Kilbourne, resembled nothing so much as the lesions from breathing poison gas.



Then there are the less glamorous measures, known as nonpharmaceutical interventions: hand-washing, telecommuting, covering coughs, staying home when sick instead of going to work and, if the pandemic is severe enough, widespread school closings and possibly more extreme controls. The hope is that 'layering' such actions one atop another will reduce the impact of an outbreak on public health and on resources in today's just-in-time economy. But the effectiveness of such interventions will depend on public compliance, and the public will have to trust what it is being told.



That is why, I personally like to believe that the most important lesson from 1918 we have learned is: 'tell the truth'. Though that idea is incorporated into every preparedness plan that is imagined, its actual implementation may depend on the character and leadership of the people in charge, when such a crisis erupts.



The legendary Joshua Lederberg, a geneticist and Nobel Prize laureate, once said that in the struggle against new diseases, "It's our wits versus their genes." If we want our wits to triumph, we will need to think clearly, prepare for the worst - and do better. It's our wits versus their genes.' If we want our wits to triumph, we will need to think clearly, prepare for the worst - and do better! Let us hope so!



The looming pandemic of coronavirus may likely defeat human efforts of long term survival. Today's world economy works primarily due to 'globalization', which connects people through economy, finance, technology and production around our planet. In the event the virus succeeds, this would mark the end of globalization, along with its benefits. Like the domino effect, economies around the globe would fail. This will put a stop to human travel, and progress.



It is a fact that 166 countries of our world have reported the cases of infection, out of which 10 have reported loss of lives due to this disease.

Due to possible shut down of countries with high industrial production, their connections with markets and centres will also die down. This would lead to a horrible global recession. Can we say for certain, where this phenomenon may trigger human migration....towards better or worse!



The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago















