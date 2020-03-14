Coronavirus: The roles schools should play



Md Mahmudul Hassan



Concern over this new virus is making children and families anxious. While we don't know where and to what extent the disease may spread here in our country, we do know that it is contagious, that the severity of illness can vary from individual to individual, and that there are steps we can take to prevent the spread of infection. Acknowledging some level of concern, without panicking, is appropriate and can result in taking actions that reduce the risk of illness. Helping children cope with anxiety requires providing accurate prevention information and facts without causing undue alarm.



It is very important to remember that children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events. If parents seem overly worried, children's anxiety may rise. Parents should reassure children that health and school officials are working hard to ensure that people throughout the country stay healthy. However, children also need factual, age appropriate information about the potential seriousness of disease risk and concrete instruction about how to avoid infections and spread of disease. Teaching children positive preventive measures, talking with them about their fears, and giving them a sense of some control over their risk of infection can help us reduce anxiety.



We the Bangladeshi people feel so anxious of the matter that the parents and guardians think of stopping their children's schooling. Their concerns and continuous anxiety make the school authority more bothered that they feel perplexed whether the school should be closed or take alternative steps to impart education to the students. Many of the parents implore to the school authority to close the school or else they may not send their children to the school.



I think, in such cases, the teachers and school authority have a vital responsibility to control over the children and take some initiatives, so that the students and guardians may lead a comfortable and an anxiety free life.



Every school should do everything good for the safety and security of the students while learning in the school. For protecting the students from COVID - 19 the teachers and school authority has some roles which they should play as mentioned below:



1. Providing specific guidelines to the parents: The school should have the specific guidelines for the parents and guardians by which they can get a good direction to save them from such dangers. The following instructions may be given by the school authority to the parents who can ensure accordingly:



a. Encourage your child to practice every day good hygiene and wash hands multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds.



b. Cover their mouths with a tissue when they sneeze or cough and throw away the tissue immediately, or sneeze or cough into the bend of their elbow.



c. Encourage your child to eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly; this will help them develop a strong immune system to fight off illness.



d. Inspire your child to be updated with the rules and practices of the school.



e. Communicate with your school for any issues regarding this disease and if your child is diagnosed with COVID-19, let the school know so that they can get guidance from local health authorities and take measure accordingly.



f. Talk to your school counsellor, or school teachers, if your child is having difficulties as a result of anxiety or stress related to COVID-19. They can give guidance and support to your child at school.



g. Advise your child to keep hand sanitizer with him/her while coming to the school or going back to residence.



h. Always motivate your children not to be afraid of the disease and keep them always happy and cheerful by accompanying them during taking meals or moving outside home.



i. Always instruct your child to use sanitizers if they travel outside the home.



j. Advise your child to keep their gullet/larynx humid by drinking fresh water frequently even with a little.



k. Let the school know about any recent travel history before sending your child to school after availing a leave.



l. Talk to your child about factual information of this disease. This can help reduce anxiety and make them hesitation free.



m. Not to allow the children constantly watching updates on the status of COVID-19 which can increase anxiety.



n. Disallow your children to take any food, snacks or any kind of meals which are not homely made. Fuelled, fried and chilly-spicy food must be avoided.



o. Encourage your children to keep up with their schoolwork and extracurricular activities, but don't push them if they seem overwhelmed.



p. Talk to your school nurse, school psychologist, school counsellor, or school social worker if your child is having difficulties as a result of anxiety or stress related to COVID-19 They can give guidance and support to your child at school.



2. Keeping constant arrangement: The school authority should have some arrangements with which parents can feel safe and secured for their children after sending them to the school. So, the school will keep the following things well arranged:



a. Available pure water should be kept in the school premises.



b. Hand sanitizer also should be kept in the entrance of the school to use for both students, staff and visitors.



c. Necessary tools for health and hygiene should be kept in respective places in the school campus.



d. The school should have the appointment of doctors or at least nurse to check back the students if diagnosed with COVID - 19.



e. Should have the emergency contact number of the specialist doctors, hospital and dutiful health department of the local area of the country.



f. Sufficient water in every corner of the school, where students move around.



g. Nomination of continuous counselling body in the school and ensuring motivation to the students, staff, teachers and guardians.



h. The school authority will have the routine cleaning enforcement to remove germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces or objects. Cleaning works by using soap (or detergent) and water to physically remove germs from surfaces. This process does not necessarily kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.



i. School authority also will keep a team always ready for disinfecting germs on surfaces or objects. Disinfecting in fact works by using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces or objects. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.



j. The authority also may arrange a sanitizing section which can lower the number of germs on surfaces or objects to a safe level, as judged by public health standards or requirements.



3. Giving special care to the students:



a. The teachers will specially take care of the students in the school if he/she feels uneasy regarding health and hygiene.



b. Send back the students, teachers or staff to the home if affected with cold, cough or fever after coming to the school.



c. Give guidance to the students on what they can do to prevent infection gives them a greater sense of control over disease spread and will help to reduce their anxiety.



d. Teachers have to be instructed to report any student showing any such symptoms of cold and fever and refer them to the school authority immediately.



e. Class Teachers or Subject Teachers will ensure that students are not having direct physical contact with other students, sharing food or drinking from each other's bottles.



f. Teachers should tell the students that, this disease is thought to be spread between people who are in close contact with one another-when an infected person coughs or sneezes. So, students should refrain from this close contact.



g. Teachers also will tell the students that it can be spread when you touch an infected surface or object, which is why it is so important to protect yourself.

h. The school authority should make their students aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 that if fever, cough and shortness for breath appear in any students, he/she may be diagnosed with this disease.



4. Ensuring Online Education: If unless and otherwise students and teachers decide to temporarily discontinue the school, the school authority must have the alternative ways to bestow education to them. So that they can take lessons staying at home. In that case, the following initiatives should be taken in every school:



a. The school authority should arrange online education system as alternative teaching and learning standard.



b. Activate the school website and keep all teaching modules uploaded with updated information as per the prescribed syllabus. All class works, home works, assignments, project works etc. will be uploaded there and students can get available scopes to take their lessons from home.



c. The teachers may conduct google classes for all levels of students as per grades/classes. So that, the students not coming to school for COVID - 19 can enjoy the classes sitting at home. In that case, every student will have individual ID and password to participate in the google classes.



d. There should be an e-learning portal as a part of online education in every school. If the teachers cannot come to the school for any sickness attacked by this disease or any other causes, he/she can keep everything uploaded in this portal for distant learning for the students.



5. Taking instant decision by the authority: For any urgent circumstances, the authority should take instant decision for the followings:



a. If the govt. or public health department of the country declares any deterioration of the disease or it spreads epidemically, the school authority should take instant decision that whether school would be closed or made half day class. It will depend on the declaration.



b. The school authority should form a steering committee to take instant decision with updated condition of the COVID-19 and the committee must have the good link with the government team for the up to date information.



On the above discussion, we may come to a conclusion that whatever virus is there either COVID-29 or any strongest flu, the school is the most routine gathering place where the disease may spread out rapidly. So, it is important that all students should be treated in such a way that they will respect each other and not jump to conclusions about who may or may not have COVID-19. The school authority has to ensure that custodial staff, teachers, and others who use cleaners and disinfectants read and understand all instruction labels and understand safe and appropriate use.



Finally, the school authority should be always in contact to the information link/website as they may always be informed. As the education centre, the school is the only place where the authority can play a vital role creating awareness among the students, parents and guardians and also protect them from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) attack. May Allah the Almighty save all of us from the deadly disease COVID-19.



The writer is education researcher and principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka































