

We must maintain our role model status in disaster management



However, against the face of all odds, the country has achieved remarkable success in managing natural disasters for well over a decade, especially on the grounds of disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. It is worth mentioning that casualties from natural disasters have sharply declined in the country. We have successfully dealt with several disasters in the first two decades of the 21st century. These successes were possible to achieve because of different policies undertaken by the government: improvement in early warning system, dissemination of information, establishment of cyclone shelters and active engagement of dedicated Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteers for preparedness and response activities.



Furthermore, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bangladesh is advancing towards achieving national resilience against natural calamities and preventing environmental disasters and global warming to contribute to global environment. Natural calamities are considered direct threat to the viable economic development and overall national progress under SDGs.



Disaster readiness calls for appropriate preparation at all levels including training of not only volunteers or government agency staff, but also the people because much of the success in implementing the management programme would depend on how much the people are prepared in every respect-not only to overcome the consequences of natural disasters but also to reduce the risk of the manmade ones.



We are gladdened to note the huge investment that the government has made in terms of equipment procurement. Despite the success story there is no room for complacency and we must thrive relentlessly to maintain our role model status in disaster management.

That having said, concentrated awareness programmes should be launched. And this is a subject that should also be included in school curriculum. Particularly, we must be cautious about future challenges. The changing patterns of disaster pose major challenges. We are better in managing rapid onset disasters like floods and cyclones.











We have to agree that the intensity and frequency of natural disasters will increase with further climate change. On the other hand, we have no better understanding in managing slow- onset disasters, which include salinity, agricultural droughts and earthquakes. These disasters in the future may create insurmountable pressure on lives and livelihoods.



We expect to see proper implementation of disaster management policies to ensure the safety of the whole nation and resources in the days ahead.

Bangladesh is recognised as one of the most disaster prone countries in the world. Government's declaration of 13 types of specified natural calamities points at how vulnerable the country is. Additionally, the country lacks in sufficient human resources and enormous material resources losses due to the various kinds of disaster every year.However, against the face of all odds, the country has achieved remarkable success in managing natural disasters for well over a decade, especially on the grounds of disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. It is worth mentioning that casualties from natural disasters have sharply declined in the country. We have successfully dealt with several disasters in the first two decades of the 21st century. These successes were possible to achieve because of different policies undertaken by the government: improvement in early warning system, dissemination of information, establishment of cyclone shelters and active engagement of dedicated Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteers for preparedness and response activities.Furthermore, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bangladesh is advancing towards achieving national resilience against natural calamities and preventing environmental disasters and global warming to contribute to global environment. Natural calamities are considered direct threat to the viable economic development and overall national progress under SDGs.Disaster readiness calls for appropriate preparation at all levels including training of not only volunteers or government agency staff, but also the people because much of the success in implementing the management programme would depend on how much the people are prepared in every respect-not only to overcome the consequences of natural disasters but also to reduce the risk of the manmade ones.We are gladdened to note the huge investment that the government has made in terms of equipment procurement. Despite the success story there is no room for complacency and we must thrive relentlessly to maintain our role model status in disaster management.That having said, concentrated awareness programmes should be launched. And this is a subject that should also be included in school curriculum. Particularly, we must be cautious about future challenges. The changing patterns of disaster pose major challenges. We are better in managing rapid onset disasters like floods and cyclones.We have to agree that the intensity and frequency of natural disasters will increase with further climate change. On the other hand, we have no better understanding in managing slow- onset disasters, which include salinity, agricultural droughts and earthquakes. These disasters in the future may create insurmountable pressure on lives and livelihoods.We expect to see proper implementation of disaster management policies to ensure the safety of the whole nation and resources in the days ahead.