10 dengue patients undergoing treatment in city

Around 10 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city, a release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here on Friday.

A total of 260 patients got admitted to the different hospitals across the country since first January this year. Of them, 250 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.

A total of five new patients admitted to city hospitals on Thursday. -BSS