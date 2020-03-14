Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:37 PM
Home City News

10 dengue patients undergoing treatment in city

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Around 10 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city, a release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here on Friday.
A total of 260 patients got admitted to the different hospitals across the country since first January this year. Of them, 250 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.
A total of five new patients admitted to city hospitals on Thursday.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan turns down US report on BD human rights situation
Media under grip of ‘pro-govt’ businessesmen: BNP
10 dengue patients undergoing treatment in city
KU observed ‘Katka Tragedy Day’
Teenage boy goes missing in Kushiara River
Roundtable on COVID-19 in city
Divisional level cleanliness drive launched in Rajshahi
Man hurt in Mohakhali filling station fire


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft