KU observed ‘Katka Tragedy Day’





On March 13 in 2004, nine students of Architecture Discipline of Khulna University and two students of the same discipline of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Katka in the Sundarbans while taking bath there during their picnic time.

Marking the day, the KU authorities chalked out daylong programmes on the campus. The programmes began with a mourning procession wearing black badges. Led by KU Vice-Chancellor (VC) professor Dr Md Fayequzzaman, the procession started from Hadi premises and ended at Katka monument where floral wreaths were placed. -BSS

















KHULNA, Mar 13: Students, teachers and employees of Khulna University (KU) on Friday observed "Katka Tragedy Day", a mourning day of KU history, with due respect and solemnity.On March 13 in 2004, nine students of Architecture Discipline of Khulna University and two students of the same discipline of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Katka in the Sundarbans while taking bath there during their picnic time.Marking the day, the KU authorities chalked out daylong programmes on the campus. The programmes began with a mourning procession wearing black badges. Led by KU Vice-Chancellor (VC) professor Dr Md Fayequzzaman, the procession started from Hadi premises and ended at Katka monument where floral wreaths were placed. -BSS