Teenage boy goes missing in Kushiara River

SYLHET, Mar 13: A teenage boy feared drowned in Kushirara River in Osmaninagar upazila on Thursday.

The missing boy was identified as Maruf Mia, 17, son of Dulal Mia of Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj district.

Subinoy Biadya, sub-inspector of Osmaninagar Police Station, said Maruf along with 18 others went to a mosque in Osmaninagar upazila to join a programme of Tablig Jamaat.

On Thursday noon, Maruf along with two others went to the Kushiara River for taking bath.

At one stage, Maruf went missing while swimming in the river.

On information, police, firefighting units rushed in and conducted a salvage operation.











