Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:36 PM
Home City News

Roundtable on COVID-19 in city

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Howlader, Associate Professor, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontic, BSMMU, speaking at the roundtable discussion and press conference on COVID- 19 at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday. photo: observer

Global Dental Foundation (GDF), a social welfare wing organised a roundtable discussion and press conference on COVID-19 (coronavirus and dentistry - Bangladesh perspective) on Friday at the Jatiya Press Club's Abdus Salam Conference Room.
Dr Parimal Chandra Mallick, Associate Professor, Dhaka Dental College and President, Global Dental Foundation, presided over the meeting.
Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Howlader, Associate Professor, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontic BSMMU, presented key note paper at the meeting.
Dr S M Salahuddin Al Azad Associate Professor and Principal Mandy Dental College, moderated the programme.
Dr. Bushrs Tanzeem, Associate Professo, Microbiology - Northern Medical College, gave a presentation on coronavirus.
The Whole ceremony was patronized by Dr A K M Kabir Ahmed Reaz, founder and general secretary of the organisation.
This awareness programme was supported by BioPharma Ltd.
The speakers highlighted the Role of Dentists for Coronaviruse in Bangladesh perspective.
They addressed that to achieve the Proper precaution & prophylactic measures we need to be conscious & make others realize the scenario; not to be panic.
Among others, Dr. Md. Lokiat Ullah, Executive Director of Biopharma Ltd and President of Bangladesh Dental Society, Prof. Dr. Abul Kashem, Secretary General of Bangladesh Dental Society & Principal Dhaka Dental College, Prof. Dr. Humayun Kabir Bulbul, Director of the Department of Health (Dental), Dr. Bepari Abul Kalam Azad, Director- Dental, DGHS & Director Medical Education, Dr. M H Khandoker Musa, participated on the discussion.


