Divisional level cleanliness drive launched in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: A divisional level cleanliness drive was launched here on Thursday to mark the Mujib Barsha-2020, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, aimed at establishing a clean, green and habitable atmosphere everywhere in the society.Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by some high officials concerned formally launched the drive in front of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo in the city.Prior to this, he addressed an advocacy meeting on the issue at the conference hall of Divisional Commissioner's office urging all quarters to make the drive a total success.Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sajayet Islam and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque.Mayor Liton told the meeting that the city corporation (RCC) has already launched a cleanliness campaign and motivational programme at all its 30 wards simultaneously to make the efforts a total success. -BSS