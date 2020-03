A man sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out at a filling station on Shahid Tajuddin Sharani road in Mohakhali early Friday.

Injured Bahadur Bepari was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Duty Officer of Fire Service Control Room Ershad Hossain.

The fire originated following an explosion in a gas pipeline at the filling station around 1:33 am and five fire fighting units doused the flame at 1:50am, he said. -UNB