German businessmen laud Bangladesh’s dev

Business representatives of Germany at a seminar on Bangladesh's business and trade in Berlin has lauded the unprecedented development of Bangladesh.Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin and Federal Association of Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) jointly arranged the seminar on "Investment Potential in Bangladesh and Expansion of Trade and Commerce" in Berlin on Wednesday, said a press release received here on Friday. In his remark, BWA Board Chairman Micheal Schuman lauded Bangladesh success in development and praised the government's initiatives to set up special 100 economic zones to attract foreign and local investors.German Social Democrat Party lawmaker Marcus Held expressed his optimism of further strengthening government cooperation between the two countries.Bangladesh Ambassador in Berlin Imtiaz Ahmed urged German business representatives to invest more in Bangladesh. -BSS