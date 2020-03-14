Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:36 PM
Home City News

2 held for ‘raping’ 8-year-old girl

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

HILI, Mar 13: Police have arrested two people from Hili Bazar in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur district for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl with autism.
The arrestees are Babul Kumar, son of Robidas in Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat, and Pallab Kumar, son of Prem Kumar of the same upazila.
Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Hakimpur Police Station, said police arrested Babul and Pallab on Thursday night and they were sent to jail through a court on Friday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

