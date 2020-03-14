Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:36 PM
City News

Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CUMILLA, Mar 13: A young man was stabbed to death and eight people were injured in an attack by a stalker at Raghurampur Araibari in Debidwar upazila on Thursday night.
The victim was identified as Abdul Awal, 30, son of Dhanu Mia of the village.
Zahirul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Debidwar Police Station, said Aslam, 22, son of Siddiqur Rahman. used to stalk a SSC examinee on her way to school.
On Thursday night, Abdus Sattar, father of the schoolgirl, arranged an arbitration over the issue at Raghurampur Araibari area around 9:30 pm in the presence of Aslam.
At one stage, Aslam along with his associates stabbed Awal, cousin of the girl, and some others with sharp weapons, leaving Awal dead on the spot and eight others injured.
The injured were taken to a local hospital.
On information, police rushed to the spot and arrested two people in this connection.    -UNB




