818 infected with respiratory problems in 24 hrs





Data from DGHS control room show that 108,675 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of respiratory diseases from November 1 to March 13.

Meanwhile, another 1,611 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,366 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.

A total of 6,15,148 people were affected by various cold-related diseases across the country between November 1 and March 13, said the DGHS. Sixty-one deaths were reported for ARI, diarrhea and cold-related diseases during this period, it said. -UNB























