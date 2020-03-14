English football season in doubt, horse racing says show must go on





Tens of thousands are also expected in Cardiff this weekend for Saturday's Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland, even although the other two games were postponed.

The Premier League was thrown into chaos late on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the coronavirus.

Everton announced on Friday their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers -- who has three players in self-isolation -- has called for the season to be suspended on "health and ethical" grounds.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the government was "considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures", but was not ready to do so yet.

The EPL had originally stuck to the expert advice which had led the Prime Minister to hold fire, but once Arteta revealed he had the virus they announced they would be holding a meeting.

The English Football League (EFL) -- responsible for the three tiers below the Premier League -- said they would be pushing ahead with this weekend's fixtures.

However, the EFL are thought likely to follow the lead of the Premier League should the latter, like many of their continental counterparts, suspend their league programme.

All matches in Scotland, including Sunday's Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic are still due to go ahead as normal.

UEFA, European football's governing body, will consider whether to postpone the ongoing Champions League and Europa League and Euro 2020 at a meeting next week.

Rodgers made no bones about what he thought should happen when he spoke to the press on Thursday even before Arteta's and Hudson-Odoi's positive tests became public.

"Players could be going into games unsure of their team-mates or the opposition, whether they are clear or infected with the virus," he said.

"The people responsible are now acting on it and they are having to react to whatever is thrown up, but ultimately there should be no risk taken in the public's health. That's key."

'Shaking hands all week'

As football debates the future of the season, there has been general astonishment that racing's showpiece meeting, The Cheltenham Festival, has gone ahead.

Tens of thousands of Irish racegoers make what is to them an annual pilgrimage to south-west England for the four-day meeting which reaches its climax later on Friday with the 'blue riband' race of the sport, The Gold Cup.

Whilst crowds have been down this year, each day has still attracted between 50,000 and 60,000 people and around 70,000 are expected to attend Friday's meeting.

Irish racing, in contrast, announced on Thursday that all race meetings would be held behind closed doors until March 29. -AFP

















LONDON, MARCH 13: The English Premier League looks set to suspend their season when they hold emergency talks over the new coronavirus pandemic later on Friday but jump racing's showpiece, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, will go ahead with 70,000 spectators expected to attend.Tens of thousands are also expected in Cardiff this weekend for Saturday's Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland, even although the other two games were postponed.The Premier League was thrown into chaos late on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the coronavirus.Everton announced on Friday their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers -- who has three players in self-isolation -- has called for the season to be suspended on "health and ethical" grounds.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the government was "considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures", but was not ready to do so yet.The EPL had originally stuck to the expert advice which had led the Prime Minister to hold fire, but once Arteta revealed he had the virus they announced they would be holding a meeting.The English Football League (EFL) -- responsible for the three tiers below the Premier League -- said they would be pushing ahead with this weekend's fixtures.However, the EFL are thought likely to follow the lead of the Premier League should the latter, like many of their continental counterparts, suspend their league programme.All matches in Scotland, including Sunday's Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic are still due to go ahead as normal.UEFA, European football's governing body, will consider whether to postpone the ongoing Champions League and Europa League and Euro 2020 at a meeting next week.Rodgers made no bones about what he thought should happen when he spoke to the press on Thursday even before Arteta's and Hudson-Odoi's positive tests became public."Players could be going into games unsure of their team-mates or the opposition, whether they are clear or infected with the virus," he said."The people responsible are now acting on it and they are having to react to whatever is thrown up, but ultimately there should be no risk taken in the public's health. That's key."'Shaking hands all week'As football debates the future of the season, there has been general astonishment that racing's showpiece meeting, The Cheltenham Festival, has gone ahead.Tens of thousands of Irish racegoers make what is to them an annual pilgrimage to south-west England for the four-day meeting which reaches its climax later on Friday with the 'blue riband' race of the sport, The Gold Cup.Whilst crowds have been down this year, each day has still attracted between 50,000 and 60,000 people and around 70,000 are expected to attend Friday's meeting.Irish racing, in contrast, announced on Thursday that all race meetings would be held behind closed doors until March 29. -AFP