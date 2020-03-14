Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:35 PM
Home Sports

India-South Africa internationals cancelled over virus

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW DELHI, MARCH 13: India on Friday called off two remaining one-day internationals against South Africa because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cricket board said.
The first of the three-match series in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled.
The next game was scheduled for Lucknow on Sunday followed by the last one in Kolkata on Wednesday.
"Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play three one-day internationals," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement, adding that a revised schedule would be worked out soon.
The games were called off hours after the BCCI postponed the start of the money-spinning Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament till April 15.
The eight-team competition was to begin on March 29.
The BCCI had on Thursday announced that the two matches against South Africa would be played without spectators because of the virus.
India, the world's second most populous country after China, has reported 81 cases so far with one death from COVID-19.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus puts Australian sport behind closed doors
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with coronavirus
English football season in doubt, horse racing says show must go on
Worldwide sports collapse piles pressure on Olympics
Ronaldinho defense appeals pre-trial detention in fake passport case
Japan says no plans for Olympics without spectators
Pakistan T20 league to carry on despite foreign exodus over virus fears
India-South Africa internationals cancelled over virus


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft