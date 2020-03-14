Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Australia bowler Richardson cleared of coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, MARCH 13: Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of the coronavirus and rejoined his teammates at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.
The Cricket Australia website said Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing.
He was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG to join the rest of the squad for the opening ODI against New Zealand.
Fans have been barred from the game in Sydney to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has shut down a swathe of sporting events including this week's Australian Grand Prix.     -AFP


