Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:34 PM
Home Sports

India halts world's richest cricket tournament as virus fears mount

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

India halts world's richest cricket tournament as virus fears mount

India halts world's richest cricket tournament as virus fears mount

NEW DELHI, MARCH 13: The Indian Premier League, the world's most lucrative cricket competition, on Friday postponed the start of this year's tournament amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.
While the country of 1.3 billion has reported just one death from coronavirus and 81 confirmed cases, the government has ordered measures against travel and public gatherings similar to the worst-hit nations.
Postponing the cricket tournament, which draws the world's top players from Australia, England and South Africa, and generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues each year dominated Indian headlines Friday.
But it came as a virtual halt on incoming tourists and business visitors came into effect from Friday.
Most of the foreign cricketers would not have been able to play in the IPL because of the visa restrictions.
And the government has also ordered the closing of about half of its 37 land border crossing points with neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal from Saturday.
Halting the IPL came after New Delhi and Mumbai banned large gatherings for sporting events.
Delhi and the southern state of Karnataka have also ordered schools, cinemas and theatres to close.
India also called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side. The next game was to be played in Lucknow on Sunday.
The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.
Media reports said that even if the tournament does start after April 15 it was likely to be without fans in the stadium.
The two month tournament is a huge revenue earner.
The Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket's top international stars like England's Ben Stokes, Australia's David Warner and Indian captain Virat Kohli.
Chinese mobile-maker Vivo paid $330 million to be the top sponsor for 2018-2022 for the league.
It involves eight teams playing 60 matches to packed, raucous stadiums of tens of thousands of spectators across India.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus puts Australian sport behind closed doors
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with coronavirus
English football season in doubt, horse racing says show must go on
Worldwide sports collapse piles pressure on Olympics
Ronaldinho defense appeals pre-trial detention in fake passport case
Japan says no plans for Olympics without spectators
Pakistan T20 league to carry on despite foreign exodus over virus fears
India-South Africa internationals cancelled over virus


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft