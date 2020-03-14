Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:34 PM
Home Sports

Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Australia's players celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batsman Henry Nicholls during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australian and New Zealand in Sydney on March 13, 2020. photo: AFP

Australia's players celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batsman Henry Nicholls during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australian and New Zealand in Sydney on March 13, 2020. photo: AFP

SYDNEY, MARCH 13: Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over.
Cricket Australia barred spectators from the match in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the strange sight of players acknowledging milestones to empty grandstands.
It was also revealed that Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was in quarantine early in the day and had been tested for the virus after feeling unwell.
However, he was subsequently cleared of the virus and returned to the ground to rejoin his teammates.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat, with the home side at one stage looking at a score in excess of 300 following a superb opening partnership from Finch and David Warner.
But once Warner (67) and Finch (60) were dismissed, the Australian innings lost momentum and New Zealand clawed their way back into the game, despite a late flourish from Marnus Labuschagne, who made 56 from just 52 deliveries.
New Zealand must have given themselves a good chance of taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but some superb Australian bowling in the first 10 overs meant the visitors were always behind in the run chase.
None of the New Zealand batsmen was able to dominate -- Martin Guptill top scored with 40 -- and wickets fell at regular intervals as Australia took control.
The victory will come as a welcome boost to the Australians, who had lost their last five ODIs in series losses to South Africa and India.
Test spearhead Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 3-25, while allrounder Mitchell Marsh claimed 3-29.
Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood both picked up two wickets in an impressive team display.
Earlier, New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi reined Australia in after Finch and Warner's bright start.
Warner brought up a chanceless half-century but soon began to struggle when New Zealand's fastest bowler, Lockie Ferguson, came round the wicket and he eventually fell when he was beaten by pace and sliced a Ferguson thunderbolt to mid-on.
Santner struck next when Finch got a faint edge to keeper Tom Latham to leave Australia 145 for two.
He then rocked the home side when he bowled Steve Smith (14) with the addition of only one run.
Leg-spinner Sodhi was expensive early but he adjusted his length and claimed the next three wickets to give New Zealand hope of chasing down the Australian total under the SCG lights. The second match will take place on Sunday, also at the SCG.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus puts Australian sport behind closed doors
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with coronavirus
English football season in doubt, horse racing says show must go on
Worldwide sports collapse piles pressure on Olympics
Ronaldinho defense appeals pre-trial detention in fake passport case
Japan says no plans for Olympics without spectators
Pakistan T20 league to carry on despite foreign exodus over virus fears
India-South Africa internationals cancelled over virus


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft