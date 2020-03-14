Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:34 PM
2 lakh Yaba pills seized in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

CHATTAGRAM, Mar 13: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 2 lakh Yaba pills in a drive from Karnaphuli River in Chattogram early Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Coast Guard conducted a drive at Ghat No 15 of the Karnaphuli River around 3:00am when they recovered the Yaba tablets after searching a wooden boat, said sources at the Coast Guard headquarters.
The seized Yaba pills were handed over to Patenga Police Station.
Meanwhile, another team of Coast Guard conducted a drive at Char Element area of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur district and seized 22 lakh metres of current net around 3:00pm on Thursday.


