2 lakh Yaba pills seized in Ctg

CHATTAGRAM, Mar 13: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 2 lakh Yaba pills in a drive from Karnaphuli River in Chattogram early Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Coast Guard conducted a drive at Ghat No 15 of the Karnaphuli River around 3:00am when they recovered the Yaba tablets after searching a wooden boat, said sources at the Coast Guard headquarters.

The seized Yaba pills were handed over to Patenga Police Station.

Meanwhile, another team of Coast Guard conducted a drive at Char Element area of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur district and seized 22 lakh metres of current net around 3:00pm on Thursday.











