Mobile banking fraudster held in city





Acting on tip off, a team of RAB-3 arrested Sohel Ahmed, hailing from Barishal, from a flat on the first floor of a five- storey building in Block-C in Mirpur around 11:30pm, said Lt Col Rakibul Hasan, commanding officer of RAB-3 at a press briefing at his office on Friday. During the drive, members of the elite force seized a laptop along with a charger, a multi SIM gateway, a signal booster, three modems and a large number of SIM cards from his possession.

RAB said the seized goods were used to manipulate the mobile banking system.

Sohel used to collect account numbers of mobile banking users from agents and swindle money from the accounts by collecting PIN numbers from the users through various tricks, Lt Col Rakibul said.

He said complaints of cheating and deceiving mobile banking facilities users have increased sharply in recent months.









"We've been receiving complains of stealing money by deceiving mobile banking account holders. Receiving the complains, the RAB-3 decided to strengthen its vigilance and learned that several gangs of frauds living at Mirpur Section-1 under Mirpur Police Station have been deceiving mobile banking users for a long time and misappropriating lakhs of taka," the RAB official said.





