Prices of computer products go up





A section of traders under the excuse of coronavirus has increased the prices of computer products, said industry insiders.

Most of the importers or distributors are charging extra for their imported products. Prices of SSD, hard disks and RAM have almost doubled.

Over the last two weeks, solid state drives (SSD), hard disks (HD) and RAMs of 120 GB were sold at around Tk 3,000 and in some cases the price is more than that while the price was only Tk 1,500 to 1,800 in the middle of February.

Monitors of different brands like HP, Samsung and Dell price was previously Tk 5,000. The monitors are now being sold at Tk 6,000 to 6,500. The price of Gigabyte, MSI and ASUS branded motherboards has increased by almost Tk 2,000.

Most alarming is the laptop market where most of the bestselling brand's price increased by almost Tk 10,000 to 15,000. A laptop of Tk 30,000 is now selling at Tk 45,000 within a week of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the industry insiders, the local computer markets are mostly depended on imported products as no foreign brands maintain local assembling or research development in Bangladesh.

Computer products are mostly imported from different countries including China, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. Two importers sell their products through local distributors or agents.

Investigating the markets, the Daily Observer found that several companies include Ryan's Computer, iLife Digital and StarTech, which are the local agents of such importers, are playing role of retailers violating the law of distributor of selective brand.

As a result, many root level businesses cannot maintain the previous retail prices. After recent Coronavirus outbreak, most of the retailers increased their product prices illegally claiming that they have bought the products from some dealers with almost double price.

However, the dealers claimed that the prices were the same as it had been before the coronavirus outbreak. Talking to Daily Observer, leading importer Smart Technologies Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "Our Company is responsible for delivering all products as early possible as we have to ensure the flow of cash."

Ryans Computers, a local reseller company, spokesperson Mostafa Zaman said: "We are not increasing the prices of our products. And you know the price lists of our all products are given online."

According to insiders, a dealer can't sell its product at retail level. They sell their products to particular reseller companies. The reseller companies usually fix the product prices.

According to sources, only two big resellers are making the market unstable with the help of importers to make some quick bucks. Small sellers can do nothing as importers send them to big resellers - Ryans and Startech - for the products.

The source said the two have already bought all products.

It's a cycle where both the dealers and leading retailers are making money. In some cases, the leading dealers and giant resellers create artificial crisis to push up the price issues to make market unstable.

Previously the Chinese government used to give all importer three per cent subsidies on their products. Because of coronavirus issues, now China increased its subsidy rate to five per cent but still they are charging extra.

As a result, the individual level subscribers are paying more to get the products from market.

Talking to Daily Observer, Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) former president Subrata Sarkar mentioned that they are working together with the government to establish MRP.

However, some market players are playing controversial roles in the absence of 'strong policy' in the sector.









He emphasized promulgating stringent policy to protect the rights of consumers and eliminate such kind of unethical practices.





