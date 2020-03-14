Quantum Foundation honours blood donors





Professor Nijam Unddin , handed over the crests and certificates at a ceremony held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) in the city.

"Donating blood shows a real example of humanity and we must know that at last the humanity survives," he made this comment at the ceremony of showing respect to the blood donors organised by the Quantum Foundation.

"Being a human, it is our duty to help each other and donating blood can expand people's soft-values, morals and inner qualities," he said.

Referring to the Quantum Foundation's contribution he also said that the voluntary blood donor is an inspiration for other people to work for the society.

At the programme, the foundation honoured the regular blood donors in two categories, silver and gold, with crests, certificates and special identity cards.

The silver blood donors got recognition for donating at least 10 bags of blood while the golden donors were acknowledged for donating at least 25 bags of blood voluntarily.

Chief-coordinator of the foundation Nahar Al Bokhari chaired the function.

Atoshi Moonmoon, a banker, who has donated blood at least 28 times in her life times, said that blood can give a person new life.

Recalling her crucial time during giving birth of her daughter she said that she was about to die when Quantum Foundation had extended its support.

"When I was cured I promised myself, I would donate blood as a gesture of gratitude," she said.









She also said that a healthy person can donate blood three times in a year.





