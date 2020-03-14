Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:34 PM
Home Back Page

Quantum Foundation honours blood donors

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

The Quantum Foundation, a voluntary blood donors' organisation, on Thursday honoured a total of 250 voluntary blood donors, who have donated blood at least 10 to 25 times in their lifetime.
Professor Nijam Unddin , handed over the crests and certificates at a ceremony held at  the Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) in the city.
"Donating blood shows a real example of humanity and we must know that at last the humanity survives," he made this comment at the ceremony of showing respect to the blood donors organised by the Quantum Foundation.
"Being a human, it is our duty to help each other and donating blood can expand people's soft-values, morals and inner qualities," he said.
Referring to the Quantum Foundation's contribution he also said that the voluntary blood donor is an inspiration for other people to work for the society.
At the programme, the foundation honoured the regular blood donors in two categories, silver and gold, with crests, certificates and special identity cards.
The silver blood donors got recognition for donating at least 10 bags of blood while the golden donors were acknowledged for donating at least 25 bags of blood voluntarily.
Chief-coordinator of the foundation Nahar Al Bokhari chaired the function.
Atoshi Moonmoon, a banker, who has donated blood at least 28 times in her life times, said that blood can give a person new life.
Recalling her crucial time during giving birth of her daughter she said that she was about to die when Quantum Foundation had extended its support.
"When I was cured I promised myself, I would donate blood as a gesture of gratitude," she said.  




She also said that a healthy person can donate blood three times in a year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exoplanet where it rains iron discovered
2 lakh Yaba pills seized in Ctg
Mobile banking fraudster held in city
Prices of computer products go up
Quantum Foundation honours blood donors
648 home-quarantined in Chandpur
AL still in trouble with rebels, BNP fields single candidate in each ward
Dr Kamal axes Subrata, Montu from Ganoforum


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft