

Mr. & Mrs. Grave

"Oh come on Jane, don't you get started again. It's been 40 years and you still have a rivalry with my poor tobacco."

"Till death!"

"Don't you say that tonight, Mrs. Grave."

"Yes, to-night! That's what I meant to say. Let us not make it an average night and do the stuff we do on a regular basis." There was urgency in her tone. "Besides, the night is still young, so we, the hosts, can still prepare for it," she said as she was preparing the flags for the sandwiches.

"I disagree." Mr. Grave was successful to draw her attention. He was a tall old man of 67 years, slightly bald, wrinkled below the eyes. But he was impressive in his check-shirt with sleeves folded and he had a heavy voice like the Hollywood action heroes.

Aa-hun! Mrs. Grave was precise. She had a plate and a towel in her hand,waiting for Mr. Grave to deliver.

"Well, the things we do every day and every night are not ordinary. We share our thoughts and we care about our emotions, we break the silence and take our hands. Collectively, we can call it love. How come love be something ordinary?

She smiled. Stared at him. And then thinking of something,she recoiled herself. Pretending to be busy again, she started working on the dining table and said, "Don't you forget that you are a professor of Political Science, not poetry."

He forwarded a couple of steps and held her from the back. "It's no crime for a retired professor of political science to become a poet."

They both giggled.

"Have you got any response from Christy? They are coming tonight, aren't they? Oh, the poor darlings! Todd will love the chocolate muffins and Emma will play around like a sweet little butterfly. O, life is so warm again", Mrs. Grave's eyes were shining.

"Christina sent a voice mail. She said if Joshua makes it early, they will surely have dinner with us tonight."

"But I'm sad for Jimmy. I'll miss him. Of course, we can't blame him. He needs to take care of his pregnant wife."

"Jane, Elsa is just two months pregnant."

"So what? You started treating me like a new-born baby right after my pregnancy test got positive, do you happen to recall?

"It's because it was our first time."

"Whatever, I am sad Jimmy will not be able to make it this year."

"Honey, nobody was able to make that last year."

This brought silence. As the silence was growing, the Graves grew impatient. It was Mr. Grave who saved the night. He rushed to the cassette player and played a tape. Music started healing the wound of silence, an age-old burden on its shoulder. The Graves joined the dance. Despite tapping the floor with irregular rhythms,they made a wonderful duet with much ease and intimacy.

"You're looking kinda lonely girl

you like someone new to talk to

Ah-yeh, alright

I'm feeling kinda lonely too

If you don't mind can I sit down here beside you

Ah-yeah, alright

If I seem to come on too strong

I hope that you will understand

I say these things 'cause I'd like to know

If you're as lonely as I am and if you mind

Sharing the night together."

Later, they sat apart and focused on decorating the house. After all, it was the fortieth anniversary of the Graves.

The dinner was ready and the house was all decorated. They just organized the things they had and added some balloons and hanging stars. As they were sitting together in the living room, it seemed that they were just ready to open the door when the bell rings. Mr. Grave took a look at his watch. It was 7:45. It was the second time that he did that in the last 5 minutes.

"So who do you think will come first?" Mrs. Grave broke the silence.

"I think someone from our neighborhood. The Reeds. Or the Asian girl who I invited. What was her name again? Ah! It's just the old age. She comes twice a week at my bookshop and I can't happen to recall her name!"

"Philip, I think it's going to be Christina and the darlings!"

"Or Jimmy…"

"Jimmy's not coming."

"Oh, Jimmy's not coming."

"Yes, No Jimmy this year. What about Mr. Nate?"

"Nate's not gonna miss. I put my penny on my best friend Nate."

"Philip, again betting?"

"Why not?"

"Do you remember, you used to bet a lot even on silly matters like whether the nose of our son would be pointed or not?"

"And I won. Jimmy's nose was pointed."

"Shame you, Mr. Grave! His nose was just fine. Like mine."

"It was pointed, I remember," Mr. Grave claimed with a smoldering voice.

"Oh really? Do you even remember the date when we first met?" She gave an expression of a lawyer who just tricked a criminal during interrogation.

"It was on February 2nd. I rushed to the hospital and you were at the emergency. How come I forget that? That bald doctor inflicted so much pain on my wrist. And I saw you smiling. Quite unprofessional for a nurse!"

"You broke your scaphoid. But you were screaming like a toddler. How could you call yourself a football player?"

"Call? We won that match and I scored twice for the team," said Mr. Grave with his ego hurt.

"But It wasn't on the 2ndof February. I made a diary entry later on. It was 12th Feb, I guess."

"Maybe you are right."

"I don't know. You could also be right."

"I wonder what present Christy will bring this year. Last time she surprised me with that Roman Violin," Mrs. Grave sounded fanciful.

"But it was on Thanksgiving, honey! Mr. Grave corrected her."

"Thanksgiving it was. You took that violin to your classroom once."

"I bet they enjoyed the tunes more than my lecture on geopolitics. This was my last semester at Brooklyn College." He seemed nostalgic. The door-bell rang. They looked at each other. Mrs. Grave wanted to rise but Mr. Grave was faster to reach the door.

The guest and the host didn't seem to recognize each other as if it were after a long time or for the first time that they met. A man in his early thirties was standing with a flower bouquet in his hand and a bag across his shoulder. He was wearing a light blue dress shirt with smoky ash trousers and black oxford shoes. He was tall and skinny. His grey eyes seemed to have questions that ended with broken words.

"Is this the Graves," he stammered.

Mr. Grave made space for him and said, "Yes, this is the 'Grave's Yard'. That was the name of their house. "Get in, you are the first to come."

Confused and curious, he stepped in, looked around and followed Mr. Grave to the couch.

"Jane, look who has come." He sounded warm and sincere which doubled the unease of the man.

"Welcome, you…I'm sorry I couldn't recognize you. Mr. Grave, can you introduce us?", she felt slightly embarrassed while expressing her ignorance.

Now Mr. Grave looked nervous. He looked at the man and gave a look that says "Come on young man, help me with the memory."

"Aa-I'm Maurice." Before he could add something to his brief introduction, Mr. Grave held him by his arms and said, "Maurice Jackman! How can I forget you? You were one of my favorite students. How do you remember this day? Before that, have a seat."

Maurice sat. Took a long breath. "Actually Sir, I think I don't belong here. I might have …"

This time it was Mrs. Grave, "Oh come on, we are glad to have you. Philip, why didn't you tell me that Maurice was coming? Anyways, now that you have come and greeted us, feel homely."

Maurice didn't know what to say. He looked around and the decoration helped him to figure out that a party was going on. "I see that it's a special night."

"Yes, it's not like the other anniversaries. We have made it for 40 years! Can you believe that?" Mr. Grave sounded boastful.

"Well, happy anniversary Mr. & Mrs. Grave!"

"Thank you, Maurice! Tell us about you. It's been long since we last met."

Maurice wished that he had never met that old couple. He was surer than anything that he was in the wrong house. He was supposed to have dinner with Mr. Arthur Grave, a mediocre literary agent who showed a little interest in his manuscript. He had an address-note like:31/A, third lane, Windsor Terrace. He felt the urgency to recheck the piece of paper that wastwisted inside his pocket. It was definitely the third lane, Windsor Terrace but he was not sure about the holding number as the name of the house "Grave's Yard" preoccupied him with the thought that he had found the right house.

"Maybe you want some drink. Mrs. Grave was quick with that. She went to the dining place. Mr. Grave bent forward and lowered his voice. "Boy, it's been six years I have retired and I met hundreds of students at Brooklyn College. I'm sorry but all I remember is I may have reviewed one of your papers and you were quite bright in your class."

"I think you would want to hear about myself from me. I'm not Maurice Jackman. I'm Maurice O'Connor."

"O damn with the last name. Trust me, it's the toughest thing to remember. Pardon my memory. It's just the old age."

"Sir.."

"So, what are you doing currently?"

"I am trying to make a career in creative writing. Plus, I work for an ad agency. What about you, Sir?" Maurice asked with the least interest to get an answer.

"We own a bookshop. You can come someday. Maybe we can keep your book at our shop someday. What you say?"

"That would be so generous of you, Sir. But first, I need to get it published."

"Well, Good luck with that." He showed his right thumb, blinking one of his eyes.

Mrs. Grave came back with two glasses of wine. Having served the drink, she drooped on the couch.

"Everything alright, Jane?"He said while looking keenly at her face.

"Christy is not coming."

After a short silence, Mr. Grave said with a soft voice, "And why is that?"

"I don't know. She didn't give any explanation. She said they can't come and told us not to get mad at her."

"Aa-hun! Well. How could we be mad at her? She might have had a valid reason for not coming, no?

"She added, not to set up parties like this on a random basis." This time Mrs. Grave's voice waved like tears. Mr. Grave put one arm on her shoulder. "It's almost nine and I don't think the Reeds are coming either, said he.

"We can still expect to have Nate. Right?" now it was her turn to condole the poor old man.

"Until it's nine". The old man chopped his sentence.

Meanwhile, Maurice grew impatient. Those were the things that he expected the least to happen with him that night. It was not that he didn't think of negative outcomes. He assumed that Mr. Arthur Grave would be rude about his manuscript. Or he would end up with poor negotiations. It's been a rough month for him. He had been jobless since October. He never loved his job of a copy-writer but it paid him enough to live hand to mouth. He knew it would soon be over. He hated working for the dehumanizing advertising agency. He had been preparing his manuscript for almost a year. In the past three months, he managed to meet three agents. He got refused twice and each time with utter humiliation and insignificance. Mr. Arthur was the only one who said he would see what he could do for him. Maurice wasn't sure whether it was because Mr. Arthur Grave was drunk or he narrated his plot more effectively that night in the bar. But the bottom line was: he was stuck with the wrong Graves who he found to be more miserable than himself.



"Maurice, dear! Don't feel left out. We are still going to have a party. Come, let us dine and talk while the night is still young," Mrs. Grave's voice was soft like a mother.

Maurice was hungry. The smell of turkey appealed to his nose. What appealed more was his sense of humanity. How could he double their grief by telling the truth? A writer must learn to say the untruth. After all, it's a special night for two aged creatures. Maurice wasn't sure whether it was his hunger or his humanity that brought him to the dining table. Beneath the untruth, there lies a soft, delicate truth that one must keep pristine from confronting one's self. In Maurice's case, it was the fear of rejection. He wanted to keep that meeting with Mr. Arthur to be a "what if it works". Everybody needs a hope that is not good enough for living but something that keeps them away from dying. Humans procrastinate because they are afraid and weak. Every soldier fights to hold death a bit longer for they know: Nemesis is an inevitable terminator.



The dinner went well. Mr. Grave talked about his memorable experiences at Brooklyn College while Mrs. Grave shared some romantic memories. They both expressed their grief for the absence of their dog Shadow as it was a constant companion like the shadow.

"After Shadow's death, we both got afraid of dying. Not because we believe in the hell-fire or the eternal darkness of the grave, but because dragging life all by one's self seems too heavy when you are grey and old." While saying these who could tell Mr. Grave was a professor of political science?



Maurice said,"You sound more like a philosopher or a poet."

"Every old man is a philosopher and every dying man is a poet," said Mr. Philip Grave with a smile.



Maurice had dinner with a family after so many years. The Graves had a guest on a special occasion after so many years.

While saying goodbye, Mr. Grave came to the porch with Maurice. They shook each other's hands. "Happy Anniversary Mr. Grave," Maurice said in a genuinely warm voice. Perhaps, Mr. Grave could get the compassion in it. He had a bigger surprise for Maurice. He closed his mouth to Maurice's ear and whispered, "It's not our anniversary."

It froze Maurice for a moment. He kept staring at the old man for a while. Then he looked at the sky. The night was starry and the breeze was cold and there was the fragrance of an unknown flower coming from somewhere. For a night like that, that wasn't a less fascinating tale. He smiled and shook his head and then left the 'Grave's Yard' with busy steps.











The night kept crawling. On the wide streets amidst the neon lights and silent trees and sleepy houses, the walk was worth walking. Maurice O'Connor, an underrated novelist felt himself to be a visionary author. He could visualize the bedchamber of the Graves. They were to the bed by then. Mr. Grave might have switched off the table lamp and said, "Happy Anniversary Mrs. Grave." Mrs. Grave might have responded with a 40-year-old hug. Maurice knew the manuscript in his bag was pure trash so he threw that away. He had a new story to write. He decided on the name of the story at once: "Mr. & Mrs. Grave".



The writer is lecturer, Department of English, Notre Dame University Bangladesh

