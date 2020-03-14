

Ja Bola Hoyni (Those which were not told)

In this book, he narrations of his family members and the days of those past whice are remarkable deeds truly. The classified writers of all ages used to write fictions, poems, short fictions, articles keeping the actual pictures of the time and age of his period. The writer who tries to give an account of the surroundings of the time minutely is treated as a classical writer. Same like them, Mizan Rahman also did here that job.

He wrote, "The following day we dug one trench in our garden thinking this that when the Pakistani army will shot bullets and will fire from their guns, we will hide in this trench to protect and save our lives." (Page-10). This is a history to our new generations about the picture of liberation war after 50 years of our freedom.

Here is an instance quoted from this book. "The Pakistan army and the freedom fighters were fighting face to face in various areas of the country. We listened to this news from radio. Fortunately, my father had a radio set. As because he was a prominent man of that locality, so he purchased that set long before to listen news of the country and of abroad. That time, that radio set was the only source of listening news of the freedom fighters. As soon as the dark fell, we all gathered round the radio set and listened to the BBC and of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra (Radio Station of the Independent Bangladesh)." (Page-10).









For reference I can mention his few sentences, "In 1984 I have entered in the intermediate students' hostel of BM College. Before this I have never stayed in any hostel. Thus, this life became to me an unfamiliar one. I could not get to be with this life at the beginning. Dwelling in a family and stay in a hostel is not a same matter. In hostel one needs to eat in the dining hall. And if the dining hall will remain close then he needs to arrange his meals by himself." (Page-46). Nowadays it is not a queer life to the modern students. They are fully habituated to this life.

One most important matter is to say that in this whole book Journalist Mizan Rahman mentioned many men with whom he came by in home and in abroad and their hospitality with charming manners. Though the standard of the language is not crafty but it has a plain style of writing. Cover designed by Fatema Rahman is very nice.



