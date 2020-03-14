

‘Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2020’ held

Nine courageous women have been awarded the 'Unsung Woman Nation Builders Award 2020' for their special contribution to these four sectors - education, sports, humanitarian and courageous activities.

AK Abdul Maiman, Minister of Foreign Affairs said handed over check worth Tk 2 lakh and crest in the hands of the nine winners at the award ceremony. Mominul Islam, MD, and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited and Mahfuz Anam, Editor of the Daily Star, were also present on the occasion.

IPDC Finance Limited and Daily Star have been organizing the award program from 2017 highlighting grassroots women in these sectors for the last four years consecutively.

The women who were honored at the 'Unsung Woman Nation Builders Award 2020' are Tepari Rani, who has been honored with the title of 'Birangana' for her self sacrificing nature, Riva Rani, who applied for a title and failed; Laila Begum, a fisher with license; Kamrun Nahar Munni, an assistant teacher at a government primary school working tirelessly to tackle poverty and end child marriage; Marija Rabbani Shashi, a hard-working lawyer who dedicated her life to academic studies despite her blindness; Sonu Rani Das, a member of the Dalit community; Kohinoor Begum, who worked tirelessly works to provide food to the underprivileged; Mamtaz Mahal Baby, who provided books to quench the thirst for knowledge in the country's remote areas, and Jaya Chakma, who became the first woman FIFA referee in Bangladesh overcoming many barriers.









The Foreign Minister said, "I really would like to commend IPDC Finance Ltd and the Daily Star for taking such a great initiative for grassroots women pioneer of the country. Working to develop the progress of women in the country, outside their own sector of operations, is really praiseworthy. "

Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited Mominul Islam said, "IPDC Finance Limited sponsors the celebration of womanhood at every stage of life. We want to recognize the outstanding contribution of grassroots women to the economy of our country and let these women pace forward."

Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star said, ''The Daily Star believes in Women Empowerment and always in the lookout for extraordinary stories of such kindness to cover and it fills us with pride to successfully recognize for the third time now.''

