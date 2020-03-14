

Special initiatives to be taken to ensure women’s empowerment: Mayor Atiqul

A panel discussion on the subject of 'Challenges in Perusing Our Dream: The Way Forward' was held at the event and four successful women from different regions of the country shared their stories of struggle and success.

Participating in the panel discussion, the mayor said, 'The Dhaka North City Corporation has been working sincerely in accordance with the government's directive to ensure equal opportunities for women and to create a women-friendly working atmosphere.'

