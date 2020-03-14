Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:33 PM
Home Women's Own

Special initiatives to be taken to ensure women’s empowerment:  Mayor Atiqul

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Women\'s Own Desk

Special initiatives to be taken to ensure women’s empowerment:  Mayor Atiqul

Special initiatives to be taken to ensure women’s empowerment:  Mayor Atiqul

Shakti Foundation organized a program on women empowerment on the occasion of International Women's Day at a hotel in Dhaka on March 10. The honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam was present as the chief guest at the exclusive event titled 'I Dared to Dream'. Nahid Izhar Khan MP, Executive Director of Shakti Foundation Humaira Islam, PhD and Head of Program Imran Ahmed, Head of DFID Bangladesh Jubith Harbatson, General Manager of SME Foundation Farzana Khan, Chairman and CEO of SBK Foundation Sonia Bashir Kabir were also present there.
A panel discussion on the subject of 'Challenges in Perusing Our Dream: The Way Forward' was held at the event and four successful women from different regions of the country shared their stories of struggle and success.
Participating in the panel discussion, the mayor said, 'The Dhaka North City Corporation has been working sincerely in accordance with the government's directive to ensure equal opportunities for women and to create a women-friendly working atmosphere.'
On the occasion, Shakti Foundation announced the implementation of seven steps to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which will play a role in ensuring women empowerment. With the belief of creating a beautiful women-friendly Bangladesh, the speakers emphasized the continuing success of Shakti Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2020’ held
Special initiatives to be taken to ensure women’s empowerment:  Mayor Atiqul
“Equality Begins at Home”
Freedom fighter Rokeya's tale of fighting for women
International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
Journalists urged to play role for protecting rights of women & children
Raising awareness of mental health for women through Facebook


Latest News
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Italy-returnee 142 Bangladeshis being quarantined at Hajj camp
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft