

Recipe



Shish Kabab

Ingredients:

Beef kima - 500 gm

Garlic crush -2

Ginger crush 2

Spring onions

Tomato -3

Onion - 1 large

Salt - to tast

Blackpepper - 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Kabab masala - 1 tbsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Corianderpowder- 1tsp

Baking power - 1/2 tsp

Egg -1

Bread - 2 pieces

Oil - for frying



Recipe

All ingredients & beef kima mixed well (without oil). Rest for 1hour. Shape kabab & fry. Serve the kabab.



Ingredients:

Chicken - 500 gm

For marination:

Salt - 3/4 tsp

Crushed pepper - 1/2 tsp

Onions, fine chopped -2 nos

Dried red chilli--chopped

Green chillies, chopped

Ginger garlic- 2 tsp

Coconut Milk - 200 gm

Salt

Pepper powder - a pinch FOR seasoning

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Oil 4 tbsp



Recipe











Preparation:

Marinate the chicken pieces with salt & crushed pepper. Set aside FOR 30 mins.

Heat oil in a pan & add chopped onions. Fry on medium heat for 3-4 mins till yellow in colour.

Add chopped green chillies & red chillies, mix & fry for a min. Now add the Ginger garlic, mix & fry for around 2 mins till the raw smell is gone. Add the marinated chicken pieces, mix well & fry on medium heat for around 5 mins till the chicken pieces are browned. Add salt. Now add in the coconut Milk mix well & cover & cook on low flame for around 15 mins or till chicken is soft. Once chicken is tender, season with a pinch of pepper & salt if required, add lemon juice. Mix well & simmer for a minute or two. Hasina Ansar is a Women Entrepreneur Culinary and Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Cooking is her passion.Shish KababIngredients:Beef kima - 500 gmGarlic crush -2Ginger crush 2Spring onionsTomato -3Onion - 1 largeSalt - to tastBlackpepper - 1/2 tspTurmeric powder- 1 tspKabab masala - 1 tbspCumin powder - 1 tspCorianderpowder- 1tspBaking power - 1/2 tspEgg -1Bread - 2 piecesOil - for fryingPreparation:All ingredients & beef kima mixed well (without oil). Rest for 1hour. Shape kabab & fry. Serve the kabab.Ingredients:Chicken - 500 gmFor marination:Salt - 3/4 tspCrushed pepper - 1/2 tspOnions, fine chopped -2 nosDried red chilli--choppedGreen chillies, choppedGinger garlic- 2 tspCoconut Milk - 200 gmSaltPepper powder - a pinch FOR seasoningLemon juice - 1 tspOil 4 tbspChicken Stew CurryPreparation:Marinate the chicken pieces with salt & crushed pepper. Set aside FOR 30 mins.Heat oil in a pan & add chopped onions. Fry on medium heat for 3-4 mins till yellow in colour.Add chopped green chillies & red chillies, mix & fry for a min. Now add the Ginger garlic, mix & fry for around 2 mins till the raw smell is gone. Add the marinated chicken pieces, mix well & fry on medium heat for around 5 mins till the chicken pieces are browned. Add salt. Now add in the coconut Milk mix well & cover & cook on low flame for around 15 mins or till chicken is soft. Once chicken is tender, season with a pinch of pepper & salt if required, add lemon juice. Mix well & simmer for a minute or two.