Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:33 PM
Hasina Ansar is a Women Entrepreneur Culinary and Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Cooking is her passion.

Shish Kabab
Ingredients:
Beef kima - 500 gm
Garlic crush -2
Ginger crush 2
Spring onions
Tomato -3
Onion - 1 large
Salt - to tast
Blackpepper - 1/2 tsp  
Turmeric powder- 1 tsp
Kabab masala - 1 tbsp
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Corianderpowder- 1tsp
Baking power - 1/2 tsp
Egg -1
Bread - 2 pieces
Oil - for frying

Preparation:
All ingredients & beef kima mixed well (without oil). Rest for 1hour. Shape kabab & fry. Serve the kabab.

Ingredients:  
Chicken - 500 gm
For marination:
Salt - 3/4 tsp
Crushed pepper - 1/2 tsp
Onions, fine chopped -2 nos
Dried red chilli--chopped
Green chillies, chopped
Ginger garlic- 2 tsp
Coconut Milk - 200 gm
Salt
Pepper powder - a pinch FOR seasoning
Lemon juice - 1 tsp
Oil 4 tbsp

Chicken Stew Curry





Preparation:
Marinate the chicken pieces with salt & crushed pepper. Set aside FOR 30 mins.
Heat oil in a pan & add chopped onions. Fry on medium heat for 3-4 mins till yellow in colour.
Add chopped green chillies & red chillies, mix & fry for a min. Now add the Ginger garlic, mix & fry for around 2 mins till the raw smell is gone. Add the marinated chicken pieces, mix well & fry on medium heat for around 5 mins till the chicken pieces are browned. Add salt. Now add in the coconut Milk mix well & cover & cook on low flame for around 15 mins or till chicken is soft. Once chicken is tender, season with a pinch of pepper & salt if required, add lemon juice. Mix well & simmer for a minute or two.          



